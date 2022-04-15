Boss away, no let-up for Li

Entertainer (No. 11) winning a Class 2 event over 1,100m with top rookie Hakim Kamaruddin astride on Oct 30 last year.

Donna Logan can put her two feet up during her New Zealand holidays, comforted by the knowledge the stable is in good hands – those of Jasuli Sulaiman.

The 59-year-old assistant trainer joined the Kiwi handler only this year.

But with his wealth of experience, including 11 years working with masters like Laurie Laxon and Mark Walker – his last boss – as their right-hand man, Logan needs only to touch base once a day for a general round-up.

Logan left guidelines, rather than instructions, to Jasuli and stable supervisor Chi Iizuka before departing last week for her two-week visit back home.

Jasuli – or Li as he is better known – has free rein.

But, with Logan’s yard made up of former Walker horses after the four-time Singapore champion trainer’s sudden return to New Zealand earlier this year, it almost feels like he never moved.

Entertainer is one such horse he knows like the back of his hand.

The Fortuna NZ Stable-owned Zoustar five-year-old, who contests the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on Sunday, stamped himself as Walker’s most successful horse last year with six victories, all on the all-weather.

Even under a different training regimen, the migration of skills was seamless – as evidenced by his second-up win for Logan in a Class 2 race over 1,100m on Jan 29.

However, the last two runs have been less palatable, even if Jasuli cautioned not to judge him too hastily on his fading fifth to Sacred Gift at his last start in a Kranji Stakes A 1,000m speed scamper.

“To me, he was up in class. He got a lot of pressure over 1,000m and he ran a bit flat,” said Jasuli.

“We’ve given him a freshen-up, he’s got only 51.5kg and Hakim (Kamaruddin), who knows him very well. He’s won four times on him.

“I hope he can put up a more forward run this time.”

Jasuli has not lost sight of Entertainer’s trackwork since, unable to pick up any flaws.

“Yusoff (Fadzli) rode him at his last gallop on Tuesday and I was very happy with that piece of work,” he said.

“He’s come back good from his last start, nothing wrong with him. He’s a sound horse and ate up well.”

He is, however, in for some serious opposition, headed by last-start winner Fame Star, Celavi (the same horse who gave him no peace last time) and, of course, his nemesis at his last two starts, Sacred Gift.

“The field is tough, but he’s drawn one again. Let’s hope for a softer lead this time,” said Jasuli, whose first day in charge last Saturday reaped no winner.

“Over 1,200m, it’s easier to lead than over 1,000m where you have a lot more pressure.”

With one more week as stand-in, one assignment Jasuli would like to see come to fruition is Rahotu bouncing back from his false start.

All the hype around the Irish-bred five-year-old’s debut came to nought two weeks ago when he got worked up in the barriers and was subsequently scratched.

The stewards imposed a mandatory barrier test, which the son of Invincible Spirit passed with flying colours yesterday.

It was still not smooth sailing, but at least he began well and completed the 1,000m circuit without a hitch under senior track rider Erasmus Aslam.

“After two strides, he stumbled, but other than that, he was quiet at the trials today,” said Jasuli.

“We were actually surprised he played up at his first race, but he already showed he was excited when he came down to the races for paddock schooling earlier.

“He was loaded in the gates early and, as he’s a new horse, maybe he got nervous with all the sounds around him.

“But today, he was quiet at the holding area.

“He was still a bit excited behind the barriers and it took a bit longer to get him in.

“But, overall, he was okay after that.

“As (Manoel) Nunes (aboard on debut) was riding another horse in the trial, we got Aslam who has good hands and can handle such strong horses. He was very happy with the trial.

“I think the boss will run Rahotu in an Open Maiden race next week.”