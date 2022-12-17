Botz should get it right this time

Race 1 (1,750m)



(1) ROSSLYNE was an unlucky loser on the Highveld last time. If travelling well, the filly could go on to open her account.

(3) ESCAPOLOGIST should need this distance and longer. She is coming along the right way and has drawn well.

(5) IF YOU SAY SO has not let her side down on the turf at Hollywoodbets Greyville and could go all the way.

(8) MYTHICAL TUNE will enjoy a good pace and should be right there.



Race 2 (1,200m)



If (11) CAPTAIN ROCKET jumps slowly again, then anything can happen. But he did show promise on debut and is entitled to make good improvement second-up.

(5) MCCARTNEY has been costly to follow and needs things to go his way. But he could prefer racing up the straight and has blinkers fitted.

On pedigree, (10) FINE ADMIRAL was always going to find his debut too short. But he did not run badly and should have come on in leaps and bounds. More can improve and upset. There are also first-timers in the hunt, so follow the betting action closely.



Race 3 (1,200m)



(2) GOLD INDEX was well supported on debut but looked to have needed that learning experience. Still, he did well to finish fourth after coming from last. With improvement, the colt should have a good chance.

(6) AXEL COLLINS is putting in honest work. He has been running on well over 1,000m and could relish the extra 200m.

(10) HARLEY STREET was well beaten by Axel Collins but he is a well-bred individual who has plenty of scope. He may show a lot more in his second outing.

(11) LAZY GUY and (9) RED MAGICIAN have shown enough to have winning chances.



Race 4 (1,750m)



(8) BOTZ found the highly rated colt Sun Blushed too hot last time. It was his fourth runner-up spot in his last five starts. Now the best weighted, he should get it right for his second success. The only question mark could be the longer distance, which he is trying for the first time.

(5) PARIS PIKE showed he enjoys a longer distance on Poly and turf. He was a bit too far back last time but should have every chance.

(1) PONGOLA upped his game to win his last race comfortably. He was not fancied after a rest. Fitter, he could follow up easily.

(4) PASCALI and (2) DEVILS AND DUST have shown useful ability as well and can be considered.



Race 5 (2,600m)



(8) TWICE GOLDEN bounced back to his best form with an impressive performance last time and could follow up.

(12) CYBER TIME overcame a wide draw by setting his own fractions at Hollywoodbets Greyville. He has also won at Scottsville. But he could have a task against (4) HEY BILL, who looks weighted to run a big race. He reserves his best for this track.

(1) RICCARDO asserted his authority last time and may just be looking for the marathon distance.

(9) GREAT AFFAIR ran a fair race in a Highveld feature.



Race 6 (1,200m)



(8) WOODLAND RETREAT has finished runner-up in a Grade 2 as a juvenile and demands respect. But she is giving away weight to all.

(4) ONLY HEARTS was twice beaten not far by Woodland Retreat but is weighted to turn the form around. She could be the value proposition.

(7) I AM REGAL had valid excuses after a rest. She has fought out the finish with top sorts before.

(6) FREESTATE STAR and (1) VIHAAN’S PIE have the ability to take it to the wire as well.



Race 7 (1,000m)



(6) CAPTAIN DIZZY has fair Western Cape form and could be the one to watch despite the long layoff.

(1) GUNSMOKE seemed to have got the timing wrong last time. That run is best ignored. His only win was over the minimum trip.

(10) PHILISPIEL is probably the one to catch as he usually leads the way at this venue.

(8) QUEST FOR THE BEST found top form at this venue in his penultimate start.



Race 8 (1,400m)



(8) VALERIAS DREAM did not shine on the Poly last time but could bounce back to her best back on the turf.

(3) EDVIGE has been flying up at Greyville and may now prefer racing at this venue with its longer straight.

(2) REEFWAY has also drawn well and should improve on her last two runs. She seems capable.

(6) MEREDITH GREY amazed all with her finish but that was over 1,200m. She has won over this trip.