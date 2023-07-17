Bowman to ride Monkey in Derby

Australian jockey Hugh Bowman, with over 100 Group 1 winners, will handle Golden Monkey. PHOTO: HKJC

Top Australian jockey Hugh Bowman has been picked as Golden Monkey’s new rider in the Singapore Derby on Sunday.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and connections have booked the four-time Sydney champion jockey for the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge’s third and final leg.

After running second in the first leg, the Silver Bowl, Golden Monkey went one better in the second leg, the Stewards’ Cup, on July 2.

Best remembered as retired Australian champion mare Winx’s regular partner, Bowman, 43, has more than 2,300 winners in 20 years of riding, including more than 100 at Group 1 level.

Career highlights include four Cox Plates (2015 to 2018) with Winx, the 2017 Japan Cup with Cheval Grand, and several feature success in his current Hong Kong base, namely two Champions and Chater Cups astride Werther (2017) and Russian Emperor (2023), and two Hong Kong Derbies aboard Werther (2016) and Furore (2019).

The Dunedoo native’s global accolades include the Silver Saddle at the 2007 Shergar Cup, Hong Kong’s 2016 Longines International Jockeys’ Championship and the 2017 Longines World’s Best Jockey title.

Bowman is also a 2019 Australian Racing Hall of Fame inductee.

He is no Kranji newcomer. He won one race on Lim’s Showcase at the third of his five visits in 2015.

Bowman, who goes to scale at 57kg, currently sits third on the Hong Kong jockeys’ premiership on 60 winners this season.