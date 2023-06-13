Bransom ready for another top show

Bransom (Simon Kok) leading all the way in his debut on Feb 25. He may have finished unplaced in two subsequent starts (in Group 3 and Novice) but he looks well prepared by trainer Stephen Gray for Saturday's assignment. ST FILE PHOTO

With just two runners entered for Saturday’s meeting, trainer Stephen Gray will have loads of time for Bransom.

On paper, his runner in the Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m looks like the one the others might have to beat.

He looks a horse with a future and, although his only win in his three starts has been on the turf, he has shown that the synthetic holds no fear.

Indeed, he has been to three trials – all on the alternate surface – and his showings have always been impressive.

Take that last one on May 9. He could have owned it.

But, in a blanket finish, he had to settle for third spot behind the winner Sacred Gift and Trident.

That trial done, Bransom then went on to finish sixth of 10 in a Novice event on May 20.

It was not a bad effort, finishing less than four lengths behind Knippenberg. Gray has since worked him hard.

His gallop on Tuesday morning would have earned him plenty of admirers.

Partnered by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Bransom was not extended to run the 600m in 40.8sec.

If anything, the hit-out would have topped him up sufficiently for a forward show on Saturday.

From what we have seen of Bransom, he looks like a good horse to have in the barn.

Unraced in Australia, he arrived in August 2022.

After six months of getting used to his new surroundings, Gray sent him to the trials.

That was on Valentine’s Day and there would have been plenty of love and high fives at the stable, when Bransom coasted home to win that hit-out in a smart 1min 00.10sec.

Eleven days later, on Feb 25, Gray sent him to the races.

He had busloads of fans at the betting windows and they sent him off as the $20 second pick.

Ridden by Simon Kok, he rewarded that confidence with an all-the-way victory. He beat the $13 favourite Star North by half a length.

Bransom can sprint. That much we know.

With that latest piece of work under his girth, he should be ready to pack in another win for the Stephen Gray Racing, Team Cheval & Goldenhill Stable.

Also impressive on the training track was Street Cry Success.

He had A’Isisuhairi Kasim doing the steering when he ran out the 600m in a fast 35.9sec.

So, the question: Could trainer Steven Burridge be asking for too much from his faithful galloper?

After all, Street Cry Success is getting long in the tooth. He will turn nine in a couple of months’ time.

Then again, to suggest he is “over the hill” is an unfair assessment.

He was a winner just two starts ago, beating Pacific Bao Bei by half a length. That was over the mile.

It earned him a promotion to Class 3 and, at his last start, he ran fifth to stablemate Invincible Tycoon over the 1,400m.

Right now, and on the strength of Tuesday’s gallop, we know that Burridge has Street Cry Success in good order.

But can the 42-race veteran win in Class 3 company and on a surface that is not really his cup of tea?

Maybe. Perhaps.

But, like all things connected to this sport, anything can happen.

And, in the case of Street Cry Success, a first win on the Polytrack and a first success in Class 3 is going to be tough.

But it is doable. So, ignore him at your own peril.

Keep an eye also on Vgor.

He gave a good impression when running the 600m in 39.4sec.

From trainer Richard Lim’s yard, Vgor has been winless since July 17, 2022, but his showings this season seem to suggest that he is running into some form.

So far, in 2023, Lim has raced his charge seven times.

Aside from two unplaced runs, Vgor put together two seconds, a third and two fourth placings.

He will be up against some form horses, like Sun Palace, Beyond Sacred and Buuraq Sixty-One in Saturday’s Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m.

Sure, it is going to be a tough assignment. But Vgor does know his way to the finish line and he could add some juice to those novelty bets.