Brave Star has good chance to shine again

The Francis Lui-trained Brave Star did not fire a shot despite getting an ideal run on the rails at his last start. He can make amends in Thursday night's final race at Happy Valley, with the in-form Vincent Ho aboard. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650M)

6 Fiery Flying is racing well and looks ready to improve again. He has continued to do so of late and gets his chance here, especially from gate six, over this course and distance.

4 Our Creed can find the front and try to pinch this contest. Expect him to cross and take up the running here, just as he has done successfully in the past.

10 Beauty Nova slots in light and is racing consistently. Zac Purton’s booking bears close watching.

11 Mister Arm has claims. He is better than his record suggests.

Race 2 (1,000M)

1 Kurpany has a bit of class at times and is much better suited to racing in this grade. He meets a small field here and it would not surprise to see him control this contest early on. One to beat.

2 Stoltz returned to winning ways in style last time out. He is a classy horse on his day but leg issues have slowed his development.

4 Whizz Kid draws ideally and should either lead or get a sweet trail throughout.

6 Eason can steamroll this group with some luck. He will be finishing hard under Alexis Badel.

Race 3 (1,200M)

5 Sunshine Legendary meets favourable conditions. He has an ideal draw and his win three starts ago was full of merit. He is holding his form and can mount a big case here.

6 Theta Hedge knows how to win in this grade. He should get a sweet run close to the speed with Purton aboard.

8 Jazz Steed does his best racing at the Valley. He has returned to form and has claims here.

11 Travel Glory will get back and run on. He has his fair share of ability and a first win is not far away.

Race 4 (2,200M)

4 Management Folks is in supreme form and he is more than capable of landing back-to-back wins here. One to beat, especially with Purton aboard, over this course and distance.

5 Reach Goal is a course-and-distance winner this season. He is a threat over this trip, especially from an ideal draw.

7 Happy Angel is racing well without winning. Once again, he is a leading player on form to score that elusive first win.

11 Circuit Elite slots in light and is favoured from the draw. He gets his opportunity.

Race 5 (1,650M)

12 United Endeavors slots in light and continues to race well. He gets a super chance here off the light weight after placing in his last two starts. One to beat.

9 To Infinity draws ideally and gets his opportunity. He is suited over this course and distance where he has won before.

7 Beau Gosse has hit his straps. He narrowly missed last time and improvement out of that effort holds him in good stead here, especially from barrier three.

6 Palace Pal can mix his form but is worth consideration.

Race 6 (1,000M)

5 Colourful Prince has tremendous gate speed. Expect him to fly to the front and play catch me if you can here. One to reel in, even though his best form has been seen on the dirt course.

6 Sergeant Pepper is in the right vein of form. He just needs to offset the wide draw. He gets Purton’s services, which are a huge advantage.

3 Stand Up draws ideally and gets the services of Hugh Bowman. He returns to the turf, which is a slight concern, after clearly taking a liking to the dirt.

1 G One Excellent can bounce back.

Race 7 (1,200M)

11 My Intelligent is likely to try and make all here. He can mix his form but does his best racing out in front. He will take catching if he can offset the wide draw.

6 Watch Buddy is lightly raced but appears to have plenty of ability. He is favoured stepping away from gate one.

1 Lucky Gor can mix his form but does his best racing over this course and distance. Expect a good effort here from an ideal draw.

2 Juneau Flash has consistency on his side. He will get his opportunity.

Race 8 (1,200M)

1 Joyful Hunter was nothing short of impressive when winning on debut. He has the scope to improve and do the same again here, especially after that effort. He is the one to beat from an ideal draw.

3 E Brother needs to overcome the draw but he appears to have the class to do so. Expect him to find the front and play catch me if you can from there.

2 Circuit Booming gets a handy seven-pound claim with apprentice Angus Chung up. He gets his chance.

6 Wood On Fire is racing well. He will get his chance if he can settle close to the speed.

Race 9 (1,200M)

8 Brave Star has his fair share of ability and he is more than capable of bouncing back. His ascent is far from over and this contest appears well within his grasp.

6 Reward Smile is consistent and has never finished worse than second across four runs in Hong Kong, including one win. He draws ideally and will make his presence felt.

4 Wings Of War is classy but tends to mix his form.

5 Armour Eagle draws ideally and gets his opportunity. He is a winner over this course and distance.

