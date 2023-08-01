Brave Voyager for a happy send-off in the last

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) NINETY NINE HEROS found some betting support at his last two and the switch of surface could bring out the best.

(2) GLOBAL RULER has not been far back in two outings but does return from a break. Trainer feels that he may need the run.

(5) TURBO BOOST caught the eye on debut but, judged on jockey bookings, Ninety Nine Heros would appear to be the stable elect.

(7) TYBALT and (8) UBUNTU WARRIOR could show up but their trainer feels that they will need the experience.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(4) WOODLAND GLADE has been close-up in all four of her starts to date. Go close again.

(9) NTOMBENHLE is drawn widest but has had experience on the Poly. The most likely danger.

(8) DOCTOR’S ORDERS has shown some ability over the trip and the Poly could see improvement while the lightly raced (1) MUCHARAYHA may be one to watch over a trip.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(9) RAFIKI and (7) EXCEED EXPECTATION have useful current form and are in a weak handicap field. Rafiki would appear to be the stable elect on riding arrangements. Exceed Expectation is seldom far off the winner and goes well on the Poly. Biggest danger could be (2) PASCALI.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(1) DUKE OF AFRICA has had many chances but ran well below form on turf last time. He goes well over this trip on the Poly.

(6) JOHNNY THE THIEF has finished runner-up in three of his four starts. He stays the trip and will be a big threat.

(9) TIGER SPRING has made recent improvement on the Poly and, with his 1.5kg allowance courtesy of Rachel Venniker, he must come into contention.

(5) KING BAVARIAN was narrowly ahead of Tiger Spring when they last met and there should not be much between them.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) POURSOMESUGARONME has been close-up since shedding her maiden status. She makes her Poly debut but shows good pace and should be right there.

(2) THERE SHE GOES was a comfortable winner last time. She copped a six-point rise in the handicap for her troubles but, although carrying top weight here, does look capable in a field where the form is a little thin.

(3) HEREINAFTER is still game and her best recent runs have been on the Poly. Big say.

(7) RED ROSES TOO will have needed her last outing after returning from a break. She is useful on her day.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE takes a drop in class and ratings. His last win came on the Poly and he may be the horse to beat in a competitive handicap.

(5) PURPLE OPERATOR goes well on the Poly and is down in class. He is back over his preferred trip and should give another solid performance.

(4) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has been going up in the handicap in spite of his advancing age and got a two-point raise after being narrowly beaten over course and distance. Be that as it may, the handicappers may have gotten it right.

(9) BRASS BELL, stable companion to Purple Operator, improved in his first run since relocating from PE. He could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) ASIYE PHAMBILI showed up well first run for her new stable. She was well fancied on July day before the lights went out, and this could be her consolation although it will not be easy.

(1) MAGICAL FLIGHT won her last start in her only outing on the Poly, not unexpected for an older horse with smart form in strong company. She can follow up.

(7) ALPHABETTY has only missed a cheque twice in eight outings. She gets first-time blinkers and must have a strong chance.

(5) TOTO showed some improvement last run when taking on much stronger and has an each-way chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) BRAVE VOYAGER has been placed in his last four starts on the Poly and was narrowly beaten last time. He must have a strong chance on that last showing.

(2) IMPARTIAL has been showing steady recent improvement and, with only 52.5kg to shoulder on his preferred surface, he is not without a prayer.

(9) HIPPOCRATES is way better than his last effort over course and distance. He has a tricky draw but, on his best form, can overcome it.

(6) FARLAND was well beaten by (7) LESLIES PATHTOFAME but the latter got a seven-point jump in the handicap and Farland should be able to turn the tables.