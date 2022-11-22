Brazilian Storm heading towards Turffontein

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) WIND WATER attracted support on debut and was not disgraced in finishing third. He should go close.

Stablemate (1) COVERT OPERATOR, who is consistently not far off the winners, is the biggest threat.

(4) LAST SURVIVOR has improved with blinkers and has a definite tierce chance. Others, including the two newcomers, could make the quartet.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) SILVER MENSA, who is racing for her new yard, has the form but is reported to be underdone. Still, she should make her presence felt against this lot.

(2) REGINA BELLISSIMA showed vast improvement last time and could challenge.

(4) HEART AND MIND is improving nicely and must be considered for the top honours. (3) SOUTHERN STYLE was blowing last time and could get into the reckoning with the benefit of the run.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) STEPPING OUT has been close-up in all his five starts. Despite a wide draw, the colt should be thereabouts again.

(7) TROIS TROIS QUATRE pulled up fatigued on debut but would have come on. But he also has an outside barrier.

(4) TOP SAIL and (1) BIG GUY are holding form and either could get into the money. Watch first-timer (2) CELESTIAL CITY, who is reported to be doing well at home.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) BRAZILIAN STORM is running over her preferred trip, after finishing second over the distance last time. The filly should be involved in the finish.

(9) UNITED COUNCIL never got into it on debut when finishing ninth, but look for big improvement over this distance.

(2) ROSSLYNE is coming off a rest but is capable of getting into the action.

(4) UNAPOLOGETIC will be sporting blinkers and could improve.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) PLATINUM SKY was not disgraced in the Victory Moon Stakes last time. Even though the distance looks a tad short, the gelding should handle this field.

(3) TOTAL PROTECTION was not far back in The Graham Beck Stakes and should be at peak fitness.

(4) COOL WINTER, (5) MO JIVE and (7) SIMPLE SIMPLE could make the money.



Race 6 (1,500m)

(5) CASTLE CORNER has drawn wide but could grab them late.

(1) CABINET SHUFFLE will also start from an outside barrier but the 4kg claim is useful. (4) INDUS KNIGHT is making his debut for a new yard. Respect any money.

(10) SYLVAN THEATER is looking for back-to-back wins.



Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) HOLLYWOODBOUND is still burdened with the top weight, despite his rookie’s 1.5kg claim. But he should run an honest race.

(6) ROSENWIND is a top filly and is receiving 5kg from Hollywoodbound. She should enjoy the extra distance.

(4) EMERALD PRINCESS did well on debut in her new yard and would have come on.

(2) MIDNIGHT GEM, (9) PRINCESS PHILIPPA, (10) DANCING ARABIAN, (11) GOLDEN SPOON and (7) GOLDEN ASPEN could run into the money.



Race 8 (1,450m)

(3) BONNAROO needed her last run and has improved. The filly won two starts earlier.

(7) JUST BE NICE should hold (4) ASIYE PHAMBILI, (8) MADAME VICKI, (12) SUPER SECRET, (9) QUANTUM and (5) GIN AND TONIC on collateral form. However, Asiye Phambili pulled up fatigued then and could turn it around.

(6) TULIP TREE is coming off a maiden win and could improve.