Break from racing has Kassab keen to go again

The Abdullah Aboo Bakker-trained Kassab (K456, Uzair Sharudin) beating Leopard Eclipse (track rider in checked sleeves) in barrier trial No. 2 at Sungai Besi on Nov 19.

If you are into numbers, you might like to know that it has been almost six months since Kassab has been to the races or, for that matter, the trials.

His last outing – until showing up at the trials on Nov 19 – was on May 26. And, it was inauspicious.

That day, in a Class 3 race over the 1,275m trip at Sungai Besi, Kassab finished seventh in a field of 10.

There was good enough reason for trainer Abdullah Aboo Bakker to decide that his charge needed a rest.

And so it was, for the next six months, Kassab was off the scene – only to return on Nov 19.

The long break must have done the Exceed And Excel seven-year-old a world of good because he seemed itching to go and he certainly made his presence felt at the trials.

Jumping from Gate No. 5 in that field of eight, he was neatly into his stride and, when the runners made that first sweeping left turn, Kassab (Uzair Sharudin) was comfortably in the slipstream of Osome (Andre da Silva).

Into the straight and with 300m to travel, he made his move. Rapidly gaining on the leader, he hit the front 100m out and went to the line on a short rein, clocking 1min 1.66sec for the 1,000m.

Racing fans in Singapore will remember Kassab from the days when he was under the care of trainer Michael Clements.

Back then, the English-bred scored three wins – all over the short and sharp sprints.

His last start at Kranji was on Aug 20, 2023. That day, under Brazilian star Manoel Nunes, he finished down the course.

Kassab had his first start for his new master on Feb 12. Since then, he has had five more outings and the best he had to show were two third placings.

Right now and after pulling off that win at the trials, Abdullah and Kassab’s owners, the Al-Arabiya Stable, will be hoping that the long break from the track will give their galloper the incentive to knock home his fourth win.

Well, from what we saw on Nov 19, it just might happen.

Also hoping for a change of luck are the connections of Thunder Hero.

After being winless in 15 starts while under the charge of trainer Jerome Tan at Kranji, Thunder Hero is hoping that his first start at his new home will bring in a long overdue win.

Well, it could happen – provided Thunder Hero manages to bring his trial form to the races.

Yes, his showings at the trials have been good.

Just look at the results. Since Oct 8, the Belardo five-year-old has had three trials for a second, a third and a win at his latest jump-out.

That last one on Nov 19 was done in good style.

Ridden by Aify Yahaya, he stayed second to Pulse Bomb (Ng Choon Kiat) – who was having an official race trial – and made his move at the top of the straight.

Stretching out like a good horse, he put the trial to sleep at the 150m mark and strode away to win by 3¼ lengths.

His time of 1:02.86 was mediocre at best, but Thunder Hero was never asked to do anything more than what was necessary.

Thunder Hero has been entered for the Class 5 (B) sprint over the 1,020m on Nov 24. It will be his first start at his new home. It might also be his first win.

Trainer Cheng Han Yong, who now prepares Thunder Hero, sent out another winner in Master Baby, who took the third hit-out of the morning.

Ridden by Jackson Low Kang Cheng and jumping from one of the outside gates, Master Baby wasted no time hitting his stride and until the field raced to the top of the straight, he was parked cosily in second spot behind his stablemate, Correct Point (da Silva).

Up in the saddle, Low probably knew he had a good horse beneath him and he was content to hold his position until the 100m mark.

He then made his move and, with a flick of the reins, he had consigned Correct Point to second spot.

Master Baby then drew away to take the win with more than four lengths to spare. His time for the 1,000m was a humble 1:02.25 but the manner in which he took the honours would have impressed all who were trackside.

A money-spinner in Malaysian racing, the Wrote six-year-old has already put together three wins and a second placing from his 13 starts.

However, he has been off the racing scene since Sept 22.

If there were chinks in that armour of his, the show he put up at the trials suggested that the bumps – if any – had been ironed out and there could be a fourth win just waiting to happen before the season is out.

