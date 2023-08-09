Bridgerton looks the standout in the opener

Race 1 (1,000m)

A small field and it will be a surprise if (3) BRIDGERTON does not dominate and win. He was unlucky last time. After the kicking the gate, he did too much too early. Back on the Polytrack, and against these rivals, he can bounce back and score.

(1) MIRACULOUS MAN is better than what he has been showing recently and should contest the finish.

(4) MALDANO makes his debut, so keep an eye on the betting.

(5) PRINCIPESSA MIA has been a disappointment since her promising debut. Better on the turf, the mare is not out of it.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) AMAZING COLOURS got a bit too far back to challenge the easy winner last time, but she is knocking hard on the door. A win will come any time, perhaps now.

(1) HEART OF ETERNITY tries the Polytrack and could improve.

(2) TUFAAN returns from a lengthy break but could earn some money.

(3) TASTE MAKER makes her local debut and has a winning chance on her best form.

(8) JOSI MO is better than her last run would suggest.

(10) HASTA LAVISTA BABY makes her debut and it could be a winning one.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) TWICE A SAINT has built up a recent record of three straight seconds. He deserves a winning chance in what is a competitive-looking event.

(1) US OPEN ran well on debut and clearly likes the Polytrack. He can go one better.

(4) OPENING CEREMONY is battling to win but could earn some money again.

(5) REGAZZO GRANDE will like being back on the Polytrack and is not out of it.

(6) LAUNCH CODE looked much improved last time and has a winning chance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) FOR ALL WE KNOW has been unreliable of late but can score against these, if in the mood.

(1) ROSE OF BAYEUX was beaten by an improving filly in her last start, so clearly can go one better.

(2) HOLLY’S VIEW was an unlucky loser last time but is unreliable.

(3) DEMIGOD loves the Polytrack. If not for hanging in, at his last outing, he could have won.

(4) ROSA DOURADA has not been disgraced in her last two starts and could finish in the money.

(7) FUR BABY, (9) ELUSIVE JEWEL, (11) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE and (12) NKALANZINZI all have a shot at winning.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) CENTRAL CITY only tired late in a decent field last time and has Richard Fourie back in the saddle.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC was disappointing in his last two starts but ran a good race in the East Cape Derby. A few winners have come out from that race, so he has every chance.

(4) LAST STORM clearly needed his last run and could bounce back.

(8) THEN IN FOCUS and (9) GLOBAL BANKER have work to do to win at these weights but could earn some money.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(1) JASPERO loves the Polytrack and is versatile, distance-wise. Deserves a win.

(4) ESSOS has been in good form and has a winning chance as well.

(5) SILVER STARDUST is better than his last run would suggest and could bounce back to score.

(7) ALADO’S PRIDE ran on very strongly last time and can contest the finish.

Stable companion (9) MINGSHI is holding form and deserves a winning turn.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(5) DAME OF FLAMES does not always show her best form. But she did last time and smashed her rivals. If she can repeat that effort, the double is hers.

(1) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT has been disappointing of late but perhaps Fourie can get the best out of her this time.

(2) AERIAL VIEW has not been disgraced in recent runs. She has a decent place chance.

(3) PHOENIX is better than what she has been showing of late.

(6) HEY SIRI is in good form and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(6) ARTURO may have more to offer and could perhaps follow up on his recent maiden win.

(1) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD is seeking a hat-trick. Improving, he can achieve it.

(2) DALEEL is unreliable but returned to his best with a nice win last time. Keep him in the mix.

(3) FIERY DUKE has a winning chance against this lot.

(4) MR BODACIOUS likes the Polytrack and deserves respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) OPEN SECRET was a bitter disappointment last time but she is capable of bouncing back to score against this line-up.

(2) MON TRESOR is bidding for a hat-trick.

(3) GRUE OF ICE likes this surface and is not out of it.

(7) GLOBAL GODDESS is in good form and is course-and-distance suited.

(8) PEACE FROG is improving and could have more to offer.