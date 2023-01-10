Bright skies again for Darc Bounty

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman steering the Stephen Gray-trained Darc Bounty (centre) to score in a blanket finish from Pennywise (No. 1) and I Am Sacred in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Veteran campaigner Darc Bounty proved that those ageing legs were not done yet, following a gutsy win in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Unsighted at the Kranji winner’s enclosure for almost two years – since Feb 27, 2021 – the rising 10-year-old by Darci Brahma had gone through 12 starts without improving on his tally of seven winners.

The spirit was still willing for the Stephen Gray-trained galloper, as his two seconds and three thirds suggested.

But, aided by a pearl of a ride from replacement jockey Zyrul Nor Azman (filling in for the injured Simon Kok), Darc Bounty would not be denied his moment back in the spotlight at outing Lucky No. 13.

Keeping leader I Am Sacred (Wong Chin Chuen) in his sights from the get-go, Darc Bounty ($82) went for broke upon straightening, albeit a touch early.

He was begging for the line but, with Zyrul riding for dear life, he found it in time – not without a dash of luck.

After being hopelessly held up for a run in behind the duelling pair, Pennywise sprouted wings once he found clear galloping room.

But the winning post came up too soon, agonisingly denying his young rider Rozlan Nazam that coveted first hurrah by a head.

It was sheer disappointment for trainer Ricardo Le Grange’s apprentice.

But it was smiles all round in the Gray and Elaine Chen Stable camp instead – and deservedly so.

“He’s a nine-year-old. He’s high in the ratings, but he’s always trying his best – and is never far away,” said Gray.

“He’s been a great horse for the Chens, he has won close to $500,000 for them now. They are fantastic owners, great people.

“They have only two horses left (the other one is Sure Will Do, who in contrast, finished last in the same race). They need to get some new horses.

“This old boy keeps them going. It’s not easy to keep an old horse going, though.

“I have to thank my staff, as I was away for three weeks. I’m really appreciative of that.”

After finishing 10th on 25 winners in 2022, the Kiwi handler can bank on a healthier stable of 40 horses to improve his score in the new season.

Zyrul, who is certainly not bereft of talent, is imbued with the same sentiments.

But the 34-year-old Singaporean has somehow not enjoyed the same opportunities as some of his peers, since his return from a successful apprenticeship in New Zealand in 2017.

He actually got the 2022 season off to a flying start as well when Leatherhead scored on Jan 2.

The good vibes stayed on with two more successes within the next six weeks.

But it then all went pear-shaped – only two more winners towards the end of the season to finish in the bottom quarter.

Zyrul, who has chalked up 43 Singapore winners on top of his 29 in New Zealand, is keeping his fingers crossed that lucky pick-up ride on Saturday was the harbinger of a brighter season ahead.

“I’ve ridden Darc Bounty a couple of times. I just followed the instructions, which were to get in the one-one if possible,” he said.

“I was very confident he’ll run a great race. I was just worried somebody will catch us in the straight, but he kept going.

“Overall, I’m happy where I am now, with my book of rides, but I have to say this horse turned out to be my best ride.

“Hopefully, I can get a few more rides like him for the rest of the year.”