Broadlands can go all the way

Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) NATIONAL STAR needed her last run and will come on. (3) BUSHVELD should be ideally suited to this race. (4) SKY VELOCITY has been threatening recently. (7) GHOST SHIP did well when fancied on debut and is bred for the extra.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SILVER MENSA should go close. She held (2) REGINA BELLISSIMA and (3) HEART AND MIND last time they met.

(12) POURSOMESUGARONME improved in her second start and could challenge.

(4) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY has not been far off recently and could get into the reckoning.



Race 3 (1,700m)

(4) PRAGMATIST has the form. He beat (6) FUTUREWOLFF and (7) JUST EMINENT last time and should confirm the form.

(3) ATTICUS FINCH is having his peak run and should give a good solid performance.

(5) BOWL FIRST comes off a maiden win and can improve.



Race 4 (2,000m)

(9) BROADLANDS will dictate the pace and can make all.

(12) TURNTHEBEATAROUND is also bred to stay and can only improve on debut.

(2) FAST DUTY is maturing and could deliver a challenge.

(3) PUERTO PLATA is having his third run after a rest and must have a chance.



Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) RIDGERUNNER and (3) SET TO GO should run well.

(4) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI is bang in form and the combo is looking for a hat-trick.

(7) ARBITRATOR was not far behind him last time and on 1.5kg better terms should not be far off.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) IN THE ETHER was fancied last time, but ran a close third.

(5) WINGS OF NIKE is 1kg better off than her for 0.75 lengths, so should be on top of her.

(1) LIFE GOES ON needed the run last time. Go close.

(3) SIBERIAN STEEL has broken through and could go on.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) COLD FACT resumes for new yard. May need it.

(7) CELTIC RUMOURS beat little at maiden win. Keep safe.

(10) METEORIC looked ready to record a fourth win before disappointed last time out.

(4) AGA HEAT can win if she stays out of trouble.



Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) VANDERBILT claims 4kg. However, he still gives (10) GOOD QUEEN BESS 4kg. The latter should challenge.

(8) MERIDIUS looks to have bounced back to best form and could go in again.

(11) LORD VARYS and (5) LAGUNA VERDE are more for the short list. Others could pop up.