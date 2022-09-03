Broadway Girl can make amends

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Many first-timers. But, of those that have run, (9) I LIKE IT HOT has been placed in all her three starts and was a beaten even-money favourite last time. She can make amends.

(7) MIA SOPHIA has not been too far back in her four outings. She probably needed her last start.

Of the newcomers, (4) SWISS PARADISE and (6) A TIME TO DANCE look forward.

RACE 2 (1200M)

(4) ARIVIDICIO may just have needed his last start after a six-month break. He should do better.

(8) TARTARUS, who has been runner-up in his last three starts, is improving with each run. The stable has hit form and he should put in another good effort.

(10) LAZY GUY is a battling maiden but ran a cracker last start, when narrowly beaten by the promising Cheeky Guy. A repeat will see him go close again.

(11) IMPERIAL ORDER raced greenly in a promising debut and can make the required improvement.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) BROADWAY GIRL ran into the runaway Bonne Bouche as the favourite last time. Stepping up to a mile, she can make amends.

(4) MALCOLM’S DREAM has not been far back in two sprints but should prefer this step-up in trip.

(6) COFFEEBERRY enjoyed the step-up in trip last start and has a good chance again.

(3) MINSTREL GALLERY is back over what could be a more suitable trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) ARVERNI KING was much improved with blinkers on turf. He was still green and can make the required improvement.

(3) CENTRAL CITY has improved with each outing and was a promising second over this distance last time. He comes from the champion trainer’s stable.

(13) RED MAGICIAN has a difficult draw but was caught late at only his second start. The step-up in trip should suit.

(8) DAWN MISSION has been trying a longer distance and was a runner-up at his last three starts. The blinkers over this shorter trip could do the trick.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(7) AFTER THE RAIN is back over a more suitable trip. He likes to race handy and should set a genuine pace.

(8) MOUNT PLEASANT was gaining slowly in a hot sprint last time. The extra 200m will suit and he should go close again.

(3) DONALD MCDONALD is in good form and is seldom far back. But he may prefer a longer trip.

(5) IKIGAI has been racing in feature company. He goes well over this trip. With a 1.5kg allowance, he must have a decent chance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) ANOTHER LOVE will prefer this trip. She has been dropping down the handicap and looks to be on a competitive mark.

(2) EMERALD PRINCESS has hit form on the Highveld and has not been unduly punished by the handicappers. Meeting a modest field, she can score again as a number of her rivals have shown their better form on the Poly.

(4) MAGICAL FLIGHT showed improvement with a tongue tie and will prefer the extra 200m.

(7) LUCKY MISS is struggling for her next win but is seldom far back. She was narrowly beaten last time.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) MAQUETTE went very close in her last two starts with blinkers. She is better off in the weights with (1) ANCIENT EPIC and (8) VIVID JET, who appear to be her biggest threats.

(2) LADY CATHERINE is a five-time winner who looks due for another success.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) PRINCEKRESH has been taking on useful company. He gets a 4kg claimer up which could be enough to see him home.

(2) PASSAGE OF POWER has been knocking on the door. His best recent effort has been over this course and distance. With blinkers, he should go close again.

(10) PUTINS PROMISE has come well with his new stable and is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He got a hefty 5lb (2.27kg) in the handicap for his last win but appears to have taken to this course.

(9) FRONTLINE FIGHTER has improved on the Highveld. He goes well over his distance and seldom runs a poor race.