Bronze Sword strikes fear in rivals

Race 1 (1,200m)



(2) NAZARE showed vast improvement on debut as a gelding and could go in.



(1) AUSSENKEHR races in new surroundings and the blinkers have been removed. Chance.



(3) RAPTOR ISLAND has been threatening. Watch the money.



(6) BROSNAN could get into the action if he takes his place.



Race 2 (2,000m)



(2) ROSSLYNE has been threatening. Despite having to switch out for a run, she nosed out (3) BROADLANDS in their December meeting, but Broadlands receives 1.5kg and could turn the tables.



(4) ISLAND BEAUTY found issues last time but will not go down without a fight.



(1) MORE FOR ME and (9) TURNTHEBEATAROUND disappointed last time, but they are better than that. Give them another chance.



Race 3 (2,000m)



(1) BRONZE SWORD has probably hit his peak and will relish the extra distance. The one to beat.



(2) WONDERWORLD is improving and could turn it around with (8) QUEEN BRITANNA, who disappointed last time.



(5) MANZ KNIGHT found solid support last time but failed to produce. But he did not do too badly, finishing fourth.



Race 4 (1,200m)



(1) RAFFLES and (7) FOSTINOVO finished on top of each other recently when both were hampered in some way. They could battle it out again.



(4) DANCETILDAYLIGHT and (9) MILLAHUE both ran third last time. They have their say, but watch the support they get.



(5) LUCY IN THE SKY, (3) VEGAS HI RISE, (8) TANGANGA and (6) SET TO GO are looking for the trifecta money.



Race 5 (1,500m)



(1) BINGWA comes off a short rest and could win fresh. The last-start winner has not done badly at this track, but he has yet to win on it.



Stable companions (2) PRINCE OF FIRE (could still need it), (3) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS (problems last time) and (8) HOMELY GIRL (well in) cannot be ignored.



If (4) FOREVER MINE is in a galloping mood, he could be hard to catch, but stablemate (9) HUMDINGER would not allow him to get away.



(6) PYROMANIAC pulled up fatigued last time. With a light weight and improvement, he could feature.



Race 6 (1,800m)



(3) LITIGATION and stablemate (6) PLATINUM SKY are in form. A winner at their penultimate start, they could fight it out.



The other pair of stablemates, (1) DIVINE ODYSSEY and (2) SECOND BASE, could also win if producing their best form. They have won 10 and seven races respectively.



The joker in the pack could be (9) FLASHY APACHE. He receives chunks of weight and could take advantage of the situation.



Race 7 (1,600m)



(9) CAPE LIGHTS comes from franked form. The recent maiden winner appears to be on the up. With only 52kg to shoulder, the filly could be hard to peg back.



(5) TULIP TREE drifted in the betting last time and was not totally disgraced in finishing fourth. Before that, her form was very good.



(1) CLAFOUTIS (62kg) and (2) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE (59kg) have the form but could battle at the weights.



(6) STRANGE MAGIC has a shout if she does not give away too much at the start.