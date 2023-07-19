Brosnan looks the part in the last race

Race 1 (2,000m)

(1) AUNT PITTYPAT could open her account under Sam Mosia.

She, however, finished behind (3) ANTANANARIVO before but recently ran downfield after having issues – respect.

(4) DUSKY ROSE should not be far behind them on collateral form and could improve more.

(2) IMPRESSION ran below form last time but, with (5) COFFEE IN BRAZIL, can run a place here.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Half the field of 10 are first-timers, so watch the betting, especially stablemates (6) MISTER WHISTLE and (9) FLYING DIAMOND.

If none are strongly fancied, then (7) SUPER AWESOME looks difficult to beat.

(1) TRIP TO STATES could improve more.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(1) VIVA DE JANEIRO has been costly but merits another chance.

Newcomer (7) KUDZU also needs attention.

(6) GOLDEN PAVILION finished on top of VIVA DE JANEIRO and could have more to come.

(8) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL had his heels clipped last time and could make the trifecta.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) ZOOM LADY and (3) COUNT YOUR CHANCES have been costly to follow but either could escape the maiden ranks.

(1) GREEN BUBBLES disappointed last time but can bounce back.

(4) THE WORK OF LIFE is a threat if she confirms last effort.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) MANZ KNIGHT deserves a win but may have to run second again as two-year-old (8) LEAO ALADO is improving with racing.

(1) TIME TO MEDITATE stays best and could challenge.

(2) DESERT FOX and (5) PALINDROME deserve respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) ELEMBEE won well fresh last time and could go in again.

(5) SAY YES won well last time but meets (7) LADY CALAVERA on 4kg worse terms when they met in April. Should be held.

(1) CAPE LIGHTS is running well and should be thereabouts.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) SURYAVARMAN won well last time and, if relaxed in front before going for the judge, could go all the way again.

(7) LORD VARYS does well over this course and distance and could challenge.

(4) CAPTAIN OF GRIT is peaking and could get involved.

(2) KAYLA’S CHAMP will prefer Turffontein Standside track but will be catching late.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Good race. A blanket should cover seven runners on collateral form.

In order of preference – (2) MOONSHININGTHROUGH, (5) THUNDERSTONE, (7) TSAR BOMBA, (10) FOSTINOVO, (3) AUSSENKEHR, (11) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT and (8) SMITH AND WESSON.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) BROSNAN won on debut for his new yard, followed by a good second. He can win.

(4) AFTER HOURS and (1) FORT LAUDERDALE could get close again and either could take a strong hand in this.

(5) LULU’S BOY took a bump at the start last time. In good form and could turn it around with (2) FULLY LOADED.