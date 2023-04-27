Buckets to scoop up Moor winners

Australian jockey Daniel Moor will be aiming for more visits to the winner's box at his new Kranji stint. The lightweight rider is seen here after winning aboard the James Peters-trained Fast And Fearless on June 26. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Singapore frequent flyer Daniel Moor has finally been given the green light to get his seventh Kranji stint off and running.

The 38-year-old Australian, whose nickname is Buckets, was meant to commence a three-month licence on April 1 but got “held up for a run” by lengthy paperwork, missing four meetings, including two at Group level.

Moor, who landed in Singapore with his young family of four on Monday morning, harbours no hard feelings but would not mind make-up meetings as a trade-off.

“The delay with the work permit was beyond the club’s control. Hopefully, they’ll be receptive to the idea of me staying for a few more weeks in July,” said Moor.

“But I can’t stay beyond mid-July as I need to go back for the preparation of horses for the Spring.

“We’ll see how things go, anyway. Obviously, I’m very pleased with the support I’m getting, and I’m definitely not keen to go back to ordinary weather in Melbourne.

“I may do a hit-and-run for the South Australian Derby on May 13, though. I’ve got three options, two from Trent and Nat Busuttin and one from Greg Eurell.

“There are daily flights between Singapore and Adelaide. If it works logistically, I may head down.”

Three months (now shortened to two months) may sound like neither here nor there, but the Warrnambool boy sees it as a happy medium in the current context.

“With Singapore racing only once a week, it makes it difficult to move with the family,” he said.

“It can be quite expensive and it’s not cost effective in the long term.

“I’d only move for a longer stint if they race twice a week. Hopefully, the horse population picks up soon.

“At the same time, I haven’t had a proper holiday since I returned from Hong Kong and I was keen to have a bit of a break here.

“(Wife) Lauren’s contract job with Racing Victoria during the Asian Racing Conference just ended, kids are on holiday, so it works out good.

“They’ll fly back to Australia next week.”

Moor has been a regular fixture at Kranji since 2017, with his longest tenure spanning 2018 and 2020. It could have lasted longer had it not been for Covid-19 cutting it short in April 2020.

Things do happen for a reason at times. Maybe it was the Kranji rub of the green but a first Group 1 (on his 37th birthday) and three more have since adorned his CV – and a Hong Kong stint (the ultimate goal of many jockeys worldwide) at the end of the 2021 season.

Moor could have been contented with his charmed life back home, but he missed Singapore.

He returned for unfinished business at three hit-and-run Cup missions in 2022, bringing up two wins on the undercard to take his overall Kranji score to 49 winners.

As one of Kranji’s most reliable lightweight jockeys in recent times, the half-century mark should not be too hard to hit.

It may even happen as early as this Saturday’s big-race meeting, where he is booked for six rides, including live chance Coin Toss in the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

“Before I got here, I’d been in touch with Michael, and he mentioned about booking me on Coin Toss going forward,” said Moor.

“I watched his races and saw he had Polytrack form. At his last run on turf, he went really well.

“Hopefully, he can frank that form this Saturday. He’s a progressive type of horse.

“I’ll play it as it comes for the next leg (Singapore Guineas over 1,600m on May 20). With those younger horses, they’re here today and gone tomorrow.

“But right now, Coin Toss is in good form and he’s my top seat.”

His remaining rides range from each-way to outside chances, but Moor is not complaining about the relatively low-key return.

“It was a bit difficult to get more rides as I had a lot of triple or multiple bookings in one race,” he said.

“But I’m pleased to get the support from James Peters, Tim Fitzsimmons and Michael Clements for a first day. Other trainers like Jason Ong, Jason Lim and Stephen Gray will also support me.

“Six rides is okay for a first meeting back as it’s been a while since I last rode in such hot weather, but next week I should crack on.”

Currently 18th on the Victorian metropolitan premiership on 15 winners, Moor left his home state in buoyant mood, following the perfect send-off at his last meeting at Mornington with Jigsaw’s win in the Listed Hareeba Stakes.

But he was to wake up to the sickening news that have rocked his racing nation since Monday – the death of colleague Dean Holland from a race fall at Donald.

“I was doing my medical when I found out. It hit me like a ton of bricks,” he said.

“I was not super close to Dean, but we were friends. He was a likeable and popular jockey who never had a bad word about anyone.

“What was really hard was him being the father of four under 4YO, and I’m also a father of two kids.”