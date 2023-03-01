Burning Moon won’t surprise if she rises again

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) YAYA MARIA has been consistent and deserves a win but it does look a very competitive race.

(2) KILMONIVAIG has improved and could go closer this time.

(5) COFFEE IN SEATTLE could improve making her local debut.

(7) MAGENTA is in good form and should run another decent race.

(8) LITTLE MISS KJ is holding form and has a winning chance, too.



Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) BURNING MOON was full of running to win her latest start and it will not be a surprise were she to follow up.

(1) LADY MISTICO makes her local debut and could improve.

(2) ANGEL DEB’S is a bit unreliable but is not out of it on best form.

(9) MADAME VICKI was not disgraced on local debut and could go one better.



Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) BONNAROO has been slowly away in her last few starts and could do a lot better making her local debut for a trainer who usually gets them to improve.

(1) I LIKE IT HOT should be a danger this time. She looked just in need of her local debut and is distance suited.

(3) SEISMIC EVENT could pop up for a place.

(4) GREAT MELODY has been unreliable of late but could contest the finish.

(8) ROGER THE DODGER is better than he has shown locally and is ready to show his best side.



Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) MODERN MAGICIAN has been a disappointment in that he only has one win to his name. He has done more than enough at times to suggest more wins are in the tank.

(2) BETHEL is better than the last run would suggest. Respect.

(3) AVERNI WARRIOR is holding form and has a winning chance.

(7) PICTURE THE MOMENT has some fair recent form and should contest the finish once again.



Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL has been very good when in the mood and does appear at his very best over this course and distance.

(3) CLIFF TOP is clearly back to his best with some very nice wins recently and should fight out the finish once again.

(4) STRANGER DANGER is speedy and is at his very best over this track and trip. He could need this run returning after a break.

(6) WHAT A WINNER is in very good form but this does look a tough task.



Race 6 (1,600m)

An interesting race. (3) DOUBLE DESTINY showed what she is capable of with a solid last win. Now that she has regained her winning form, she looks likely to follow up.

(1) EKORIA was a classy juvenile. She has not been as good this season but could be ready to show her best side. The same could be said of (2) CHERE FOR ME.

Trainer Justin Snaith raids with (7) STRAWBERRY LIGHT and she must not be dismissed lightly.

(4) RIMAAH was impressive on local debut but now tackles a tougher lot.



Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) PERFECTION was caught out of his ground last time. He did well to get as close as he did to stable companion Khaya’s Hope. That winner was impressive again last week and Perfection can go one better this time.

The last run of (1) MLABENI can clearly be dismissed and he was very consistent before that.

(4) WAITING FOR SUMMER returned to his best with a good last win and has to be given respect once again.

(7) SECRET IS OURS won well last time but this is a stronger race.