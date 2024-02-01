Burridge is pinning high hopes on Ejaz

Ejaz was one of the leading three-year-olds in 2023, but was sidelined by a knee injury after that last win under Manoel Nunes (No. 2) in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on March 12, 2023.

Steven Burridge is not expecting fireworks from the resuming Ejaz first-up in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,000m) on Feb 3.

But the Australian trainer would still be a little disappointed, if the son of Street Boss does not at least show the old spark that set him off to a sizzling four-in-a-row as a three-year-old.

Ejaz was one of Kranji’s rising stars at the tailend of 2022, stamping himself as one of the early favourites to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge.

It all ended in heartbreak, though, especially for owner Mansoor Gandhi of Al-Arabiya Stable, when Ejaz hurt his right knee at his last win in March 2023.

The setback also hit trainer Michael Clements – his first handler – hard, but the blow was mitigated by his other smart 3YO Coin Toss going on to hog the series, including landing the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m).

Luckily, Ejaz’s loss to racing was only temporary.

He underwent surgery and made a full recovery. Clements walked through the whole journey, every step of the way, except the last – Ejaz’s comeback race.

After the 2020 Singapore champion trainer had to rehome his horses when he called it quits in September, Ejaz, along with Ghalib, Asif, Makin, Bakeel and Shihab, were the six Al-Arabiya charges who moved to Burridge.

Aside from Ejaz and Bakeel, the others have all raced for Burridge, with already five victories among them, including two from Ghalib.

If not for the long time on the sidelines, Ejaz would have been the pick of the Al-Arabiya crop.

But Burridge is prepared to start from scratch, if that is what it will have to take to get to the promising galloper’s engine.

“It’s a pity what happened to him. He’s got a big pin through his right knee,” said the former jockey.

“Dr Dan Shaw has done a great job. The horse looks nice and sound and, touch wood, he’s okay.

“We gave him a quiet trial on Tuesday. He passed that trial okay. He’s a big gross horse

“Hopefully, this first race will bring him on and we can then take him back to his best going forward.”

Burridge could have picked the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m, the trip to three of Ejaz’s four wins, but thought better of it eventually.

“There was another 1,200m race on Saturday, but I didn’t want to step him up too fast,” he said.

“In Class 2, he also gets only 50kg, and that’s why I got my apprentice (Sazali Ramli) to ride him.

“There’s nothing much else for him to run in.”

Should Ejaz come through his reboot with a good run – and no relapse – it will then open the door to a lot more options, like the four-year-old features leading up to the Singapore Derby (1,800m) in July.

But Burridge, who has claimed only one four-year-old trophy in his 19 seasons at Kranji, the 2011 Group 1 Patron’s Bowl – now the Group 3 Silver Bowl – with Speed Baby, would rather take it one race at a time.

“Ejaz has won four out of five and he’s at the top of Class 3, but it’s still hard to say how far he’ll go,” he said. “I’ll definitely look at the 4YO races. He should be able to get 1,400m to 1,600m one day.

“But we’ll take him day by day. We can’t make plans ahead.”

Burridge would know what he is talking about.

He had planned to bring both Makin and Lim’s Craft on the quick back-up after their respective second and fourth to the smart Silo in a Class 3 race (1,400m) on Jan 27, but got it only half-right.

Only Lim’s Craft is in the line-up to that Class 3 race that he was eyeing for Ejaz.

“There was no other race for them for a month, but Makin didn’t eat up,” he said.

“I’ll have to wait till the end of the month now.

“Anyway, Makin has been racing for a bit now, so it’ll be a good break, whereas Lim’s Craft is an old horse and he can take a bit of racing better.”

