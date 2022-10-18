Burridge revival in the works

Ironchamp (Vlad Duric) giving trainer Steven Burridge the second leg of his double at Kranji on Saturday. Burridge also scored with Lim’s Craft (Manoel Nunes) to bring his season’s tally to 16 winners.

After a quiet first half to the 2022 Singapore racing season, veteran trainer Steven Burridge seems to have finally gained some traction.

Riding the crest of a mini wave since October, the Australian has picked up a brace, courtesy of Lim’s Craft and Ironchamp at Kranji on Saturday.

His tally of 16 winners is light years away from the mega haul of 90 winners in his only championship-winning season in 2010.

But, with only eight winners to show for at the halfway mark by the end of June, he has doubled the score in the space of 31/2 months.

A mid-table spot in 13th is still an unenviable record of sorts, though.

Bar his first season in 2004, when he began late, Burridge has finished in the top 10 of the Kranji premiership every single year.

Even in the two seasons plagued by Covid-19, in 2020 and 2021, he finished 10th in both years.

It may, however, all unravel this term unless he gets at least seven winners in the six meetings left.

With only 25 horses under his barn roof, he would rather work on a weighted average of his KPIs to better put things in perspective.

“I used to have 60 horses, but not any more. It’s harder with fewer owners backing me,” he said.

“Still, things have improved. My horses were down in ratings, they came down to the right class, and with some luck, they won again.

“Like Ironchamp, who was up in weights on Saturday. He will be up in class after this win, but he’ll also be down in the weights.

“He’s always been around the mark. They left him alone in front.

“He’s probably two lengths short of being a very good horse.

“Lim’s Craft was missing the start all the time, but the two times he hasn’t, he’s won. I took him to the barriers with a hood.

“He’ll probably get to his mark now that he’s back in Class 3.”

As he cannot forever rely on ageing horses, yoyoing between lower and middle grades, Burridge can go shopping or go bust.

He did consider the latter, but opened his purse strings instead.

“Early this year, I didn’t know where racing was going, there wasn’t any enthusiasm at the club. I still don’t really know what tomorrow will be, but I’ve decided to make a go of it,” said Burridge.

“I bought in and sold my own horses. I’ve also bought four new horses, but they’re not sold yet.

“One is a son of I Am Invincible by the name of Huriwai. He cost A$800,000 (S$707,000) as a yearling, and won once in 11 starts.

“There is also a Street Boss, who had six starts for two seconds.

“Right now, I have a nice horse named My Determination, who trials this week. He’s by Dundeel, and had one win, one second and one third in four starts in Australia.

“A couple of owners also want to bring in a few more horses. I’ll be going to the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YO In Training sale on Oct 25, hoping I can find a few there.”

Until the new blood find their way on a racecard, Burridge will have to stretch the mileage in his current crop. Here, he chews on ideas to give them a longer runway.

“Open Maidens are just $20,000, why not $40,000?” he said.

“My Man is fourth emergency in this week’s Class 3 race from 16 entries. Now I have to wait for four weeks for the next Class 3 race.

“We should have more Benchmark races instead, that will give more horses a chance to get a run.”

One race that has stood the test of time is the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m), which Burridge won with Risky Business in 2010, when run over 2,200m.

Stable banner Mr Malek did not win many hearts in the Gold Cup trial – the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Saturday.

But he stayed upbeat that it would be a different ball game on Nov 19.

“He followed Hard Too Think, who was going nowhere,” he said.

“He had no clear run. He also jarred up on the hard track.”