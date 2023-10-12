Burridge wary of wide draw

Invincible Tycoon (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) holding off Cyclone (Ronnie Stewart) in a Class 1 race (1,600m) on Aug 27. The pair will lock horns again in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Saturday.

A wide barrier in a middle-distance race for a hold-up sort like Invincible Tycoon should not make a trainer lose too much sleep.

But, other than everybody’s big worry, Lim’s Kosciuszko, in Saturday’s $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), Steven Burridge also winces at Invincible Tycoon’s barrier No. 9.

Burridge dreads a cat-and-mouse affair. If Invincible Tycoon is snagged back off a slow tempo up front, his chances in a sit-and-sprint scenario are as good as none.

“He’s drawn awkward. We don’t know how to run him in such a small field,” he said.

Burridge seems to be leaning to more positive tactics, though.

“He won’t drop back. He’s led before, let’s see how he jumps,” he said.

The I Am Invincible five-year-old stunned many by rolling to the front in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m), the first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

Turning for home, he was still going great guns in front.

When eventual winner Super Salute collared him, they eye-balled each other for about 100m, with Invincible Tycoon only capitulating inside the last 200m to run third.

Burridge still hopes he can showcase his turn of foot instead, like at his closing 1¼-length second to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Sept 23.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko was too good, that’s all,” said Burridge, who won three QEII Cups – King And King in 2006, Trigger Express in 2008 and Wild Geese in 2014.

The trip is not a concern even if Invincible Tycoon ventured up to 1,800m only once before – in the Group 1 Singapore Derby when a fair fourth to Golden Monkey.

In Australia, where he was named Huriwai, he did not go past 1,400m. He won one race over 1,206m in his 11 starts.

The Derby was not a conclusive stamina test, but Burridge reckons he will get 1,800m and beyond.

Along with his other Group 1 stalwart Mr Malek, Invincible Tycoon is entered in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

“Invincible Tycoon ran okay in the Derby,” he said.

“He’s fit, I can’t complain. He’s maintained his form.”

Mr Malek is also in the QEII Cup, a race he has contested twice before, but with poor results.

Undeterred, Burridge is persuaded the trip does not run counter to his aptitude.

“He kept coming in the Raffles Cup, he’ll stay no problem,” he said. “The only thing is he can’t sprint.

“At weight for age, it’s very hard to beat the other horse (Lim’s Kosciuszko), who’s got the score on the board. He’s got 16 wins whereas my horse has got 10 wins.

“He’s okay, though. I’m actually happy with both horses – they’re both fit and well.”

Burridge paired them up at their final hit-out, emphasising a little more on the stamina-building side.

“Both galloped together on Monday, it was an easy gallop,” he said.

“They went over a bit of ground and came home nice and easy.”

