Burridge wildcard is back

Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) posting the last of his three Kranji wins in the last race on May 20, a Class 4 event over 1,400m.

Invincible Tycoon has sprung a mini surprise as trainer Steven Burridge’s sole runner in the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) on Sunday.

All along, it was resurgent big-race specialist Mr Malek that the veteran Australian handler had targeted the comeback sprint feature for.

Besides, the recent winner of the Group 3 Kranji Sprint (1,200m), the first leg of the new Super Sprint Series, took pride of place in the Rocket Man Sprint – the second leg – entries as the topweight on 101 points.

But when the weights came out on Monday, Mr Malek was conspicuous by his absence. Right down at the other end of the handicaps, instead, lay Invincible Tycoon on the minimum weight of 50kg.

Burridge was quick to reassure that there was nothing amiss with Mr Malek, who has become a bit of a cult hero following his fairy-tale return to the highest level after beating cancer.

The decision to leave the Swiss Ace seven-year-old in his box was purely strategic, though the replacement, who on paper had a tough race just two weeks ago, also took a few aback.

“Mr Malek’s all right, there’s nothing wrong with him,” said Burridge. “It’s just that when the weights came out, I spoke to the owner (Phua Chian Kin of Oscar Racing) and we decided to concentrate on the (Group 1) Lion City Cup (1,200m on Aug 27) instead.

“There are also a couple of horses in the Rocket Man Sprint that would make the ratings work against him.

“We threw in Invincible Tycoon at the last minute, it was a bit of an afterthought. But he pulled up really well condition-wise.

“It’s a big ask but there is nothing else for him. We’ll look at the field and see how things go.”

It is not the first time Invincible Tycoon has come to Burridge’s rescue in Group events.

The son of I Am Invincible was always in the Singapore Derby mix, especially after his last two wins, but more as a supporting act.

However, he was suddenly thrust onto the top shelf after the stable’s No. 1 hope Street Of Dreams pulled out due to injury.

Unfortunately, he did not quite rise to the occasion in any of the three legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, though he was not at all disgraced with two thirds and a fourth in the Derby on July 23.

The two-week back-up and the sharp drop back to a pure sprint make for a daunting task, which Burridge does not see as mission impossible, though.

The former jockey hopes the Lim’s Stable galloper can still hold his own, and not become derogatorily known as just a spare tyre.

“I don’t know if he will handle the drop from 1,800m to 1,200m in two weeks,” said Burridge.

“But he did a bit of pacework today and I can tell you he was 100 per cent fit.”

A return to a proven journey is seldom a bad thing in racing. Besides recording two of his three wins over the Rocket Man Sprint trip, he also scored his only Australian win as Huriwai over 1,206m at Port Macquarie in April 2022.

Still, Burridge would not put Invincible Tycoon’s fourth place down to the Derby’s 1,800m being one bridge too far.

“Things just didn’t work out for him in the Derby,” he said.

“We elected to ride him quiet but the race was a bit of a stop-and-start affair.

“He was forced wide and couldn’t hit the front at the 300m when he came within half-a-length of the leaders.

“But he has come through the race good, and that’s why we decided to have another roll of the dice this week.”

With regular partner Marc Lerner unable to make the weight, the reins were handed to a new partner – and someone who is not often seen clad in the Lim’s Stable’s blue and yellow stars silks.

Koh Teck Huat is a smart choice, though, as the local lightweight jockey is enjoying one of his best seasons thus far, even recently coming back from an injury-enforced, two-month layoff with two wins – So Hi Class, and Opunake last Sunday.

“TH rides light and he’s riding well,” said Burridge.

“The horse has also drawn good in two. Fingers crossed.”