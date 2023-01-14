Burridge's new star keeps up Dream run

Street Of Dreams (Manoel Nunes) staving off Gold Ten Sixty-One (Wong Chin Chuen, No. 6, second) and Vgor (Koh Teck Huat, No. 11, third) to win the Class 3 race over 1,200m on Polytrack on Saturday.

Exciting prospect Street Of Dreams reeled off a fourth win on the bounce on Saturday, while at the same time contributing towards reigning champion jockey Manoel Nunes’ red-letter day.

The Dundeel four-year-old did not quite slay his rivals like he did at his previous three victories, even looking dour inside the last 200m.

But in all fairness, he was first-up from a break and was tackling better opposition in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m on Polytrack.

With Nunes barely moving a muscle at the 300m as they drew on level terms with race-leader Silent Is Gold (Ronnie Stewart), Street Of Dreams did look like he was toying with his rivals.

But Silent Is Gold fought back, not to mention fast closers Gold Ten Sixty-One (Wong Chin Chuen) and Vgor (Koh Teck Huat) were jumping out of the ground to make a late bid.

Though not 100 per cent fit, Street Of Dreams was able to hit the line first with ½-length to spare from Gold Ten Sixty-One, with Vgor third another short head away. The timing for the 1,200m on Polytrack was 1min 11.22sec.

Trainer Steven Burridge was both pleased and relieved with that gutsy performance. It was another step in the right direction, but the veteran Australian is aware tougher tests must be passed in order to beef up his Singapore Derby credentials.

The third leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge and Group 1 contest will be run on July 23 while the first two legs, the Group 3 Silver Bowl (June 11) and Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (July 2) will serve as both prep runs and guides.

“After all that’s been said and done as far as his condition is concerned, he’s done a good job. Hopefully, he pulls up good and we go from there”, said Burridge.

“We’ll probably go for a Kranji Stakes A in four weeks’ time. There is a Class 3 1,400m coming up, but he’ll get 59kg, which makes it hard with the weights.

“From there he will then go to a mile race. It’s onwards and upwards, hopefully he can move to better class fields and get a lighter weight.”

Burridge defended Nunes’ decision to draw first blood early in the home straight, even if his lack of fitness seemed to tell towards the business end.

“We had him ridden a little closer today. If he didn’t push out before the home turn, he could have got hemmed in,” he said.

“When the grey horse (Gold Ten Sixty-One) moved off the fence, he went through. He probably hit the front too far from home, but the main thing is he’s won and got it over and done with.”

The inside alley could have been a nightmare for Street Of Dreams, but Nunes sure knows how to elbow his way out of a pickle.

“He’s a lovely horse. Steven and his team have done a great job with him,” he said.

“He was a bit fresh today and was ready to go. From the barrier, it was a little bit tricky to ride him.

“But I rode him like the best horse. He’s a straightforward horse, he put himself there and got the job done.

“He’s definitely looking for more ground. I would say 1,400m to 1,600m, maybe next time.

“I’ll have to see with Steven. He’s a lovely horse on grass as well, he’s a nice horse for the 4YO series.”

With at least seven from his book of nine rides well in the market, the Brazilian was strongly tipped to dominate Saturday’s card.

In the end, five of his expected winners came from Cash Cove ($6), Wild Bee ($14), Petrograd ($9), Street Of Dreams ($8) and General Command ($13). January and Bizar Wins were his only favourites to be rolled, the former beaten a whisker by Bionics ($57).

No doubt, only two race meetings from the entire season of 47 meetings have been put to bed, but with a tally of seven winners already under his belt, Nunes has begun his title defence for a fifth title in the best possible way.

After calling in sick at the first meeting, his arch-rival Vlad Duric got his season under way only on Saturday, bringing up the perfect one-from-one result aboard even-money favourite Vittoria Perfetta.

The Australian is giving a big start, but should not be underestimated. Despite commanding fewer rides because of his heavyweight status, he remains a classy rider who knows where the winning post is.

Both are four-time Singapore premiership winners with Duric leading the tally of winners on 652, 60 more than Nunes’ 592. Duric has, however, ridden in Singapore over a longer period, nine seasons versus Nunes’ seven.