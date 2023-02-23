Bushveld set to double the dose

Race 1 (1,800m)

Both (3) BROADLANDS and (2) ROSSLYNE are threatening to take the Work Riders opening event for maiden fillies and mares. It could be a good contest.

(4) CANTFOOLME could enjoy the extra and should not be far off.

Include in trifectas with (6) QUEEN BRITANNA (doing better), (1) MORE FOR ME (better distance) and (5) A TOUCH OF SUGAR.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Six of the 10 runners are first-timers and the other four have not shown much, except for (2) GLOBAL THUNDER (fatigued on debut), who looks to have needed the outing and could have lots of improvement to come. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Of the nine runners carded, six are first-timers – watch the betting. Of the three raced runners, (5) LINKIN NAVIGATOR and (7) MIST IN SCOTLAND, who were both backed on debut, fared best.

(4) KING OF QUEEN can only improve.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Again, difficult to assess, with half the field at this point unraced.

(5) ELUSIVE JUSTICE and (8) SAGAN both found problems on debut but did well when finishing on top of each other, not far off the winner. The best improver should finish ahead.

Stablemates and newcomers (7) PONTIAC, (4) COSMIC STAR and (6) MALDINI are reportedly doing well.

(10) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY and (9) CAMERATA could make the frame.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) STEPPING OUT is overdue for a win and, from pole position, could strike this time.

(9) JET DYNASTY showed marked improvement in his second start and constitutes a serious threat.

(12) STORM DOMINATOR is carded to run before this while (2) CIRCUS LIGHTS, who is doing better, also races before this. Watch and update their form.

(3) CARNELO could get into the reckoning.

Race 6 (1,450m)

Great race and on strict recent form, (6) WOKONDA, (8) SISTER LIGHT as well as (7) PRINCESS PHILIPPA should finish together.

(4) TIPSY TARRAGON did well in the Guineas last time despite fighting for her head.

(1) MARIGOLD HOTEL has a hefty 62kg to shoulder but has the class.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) ELEMBEE moved up too quickly last time but should finish off strongly over the shorter distance.

Stable companions (1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE – carrying top weight and who did not get into it last time – and (3) GOLDEN SPOON – who showed a return to form last time – could challenge.

(2) STRANGE MAGIC could get into the action if she starts on terms.

(8) KWAZZI’S LADY and (9) SPEECHMAKER could get into the Quartet.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(5) BUSHVELD impressed when opening his account and is sure to go on. Watch.

(7) JUST BE NICE is running well and must be considered from pole position. Lightly raced (3) BEE IN MY BONNET won at the second time of asking and could go on.

(1) ROSAPRIMA has consistent form but could just need it.

(2) NYALI BEACH does not start well but cannot be ignored for money.

(10) MAMAQUERA is doing better and with (6) QUANTUM are more for the shortlist.