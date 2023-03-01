Cabinet Shuffle gets the vote

Race 1 (1,450m)

(9) SHARAPOVA was backed in all three races but failed to deliver. She should be given another chance and rates as hard to beat. Stick with her.

(1) MO THE MAN rates the biggest danger and should challenge.

(2) GIMME A DIAMOND needed his last outing and could get into the trifecta.

(5) FREE MOVEMENT pulled up distressed last time and should do better.

(3) KILBRANNAN SOUND and newcomer (7) MAMBO COME TESIO warrant inclusion in the quartet.



Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) ARIVIDICIO was never travelling well last time but could make amends and get into the action.

(5) RAFFLES will not go down without a fight and must be respected from pole draw.

(2) TWOSIDESTOASTORY, (4) FAST LOVE and (6) CLIMATE CONTROL are looking for trifecta money.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) IMPERSONATION is maturing and should be hard to oppose. Her form has been franked and this is her peak run.

(4) EFFICIENT TRADER showed marked improvement last time and rates as the main danger.

(1) LADY ZULTANITE, (3) DOUBLE JOY and (6) ISLAND BEAUTY can be included in the trifecta and quartet combinations.



Race 4 (1,600m)

Good race. (1) BUREAU DES LEGENDE is in form and, with a 2.5kg allowance, could be competitive. She finished on top of (3) CRIMSON PRINCESS and is 2kg better off.

(7) QUEEN OF SMOKE comes into the reckoning on collateral form line.

(8) TULIP TREE forms a decent back-up.

(9) CAPE LIGHTS comes off a maiden win but has a handy weight – respect.



Race 5 (1,800m)

Wide open where the draws will play an important role.

(1) INDUS KNIGHT has a good barrier position and, if settling after obtaining a good early position, could finish off strongly.

Also drawn well is (6) LADY CALAVERA. She does not appear troubled by a breathing problem and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(9) OYSTER KING is running well and, with (3) LITTLE PRINCE as well as (7) PASCHALS SAMORE, could challenge. Many others are looking to strike.



Race 6 (1,450m)

(3) ROLL OVER REDROVER impressed when opening his account and could go in again.

(1) GOLDEN PROSPECT is a lot better than his last two runs. Can be considered.

(6) FUTUREWOLFF must be in with a winning chance if not troubled by breathing issues.

(4) LIGHT OF DAY will have the run of the race from gate No. 1.



Race 7 (1,450m)

(3) IRONTAIL has not been far off and, despite a wide draw, could feature.

Also drawn wide is (4) SAGE KING but it could prove a blessing in disguise as he should get covered early.

(7) ROBERT BURNS did well last time and could get into the fight for honours.

(9) FOLLOW MY PATH needs to confirm his last run.



Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) CABINET SHUFFLE has the class and will be assisted by a 2.5kg claim.

Up-and-coming (5) MELECH is bang in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(8) TIRPITZ is only a one-time winner but can threaten.

(2) BARD OF AVON found problems last time. Can challenge.

(6) CLARKSON did well in a sprint pipe-opener and could get into the picture.