In Cahoots in with a shout

Race 1 (1,700m)

(2) ROSSLYNE has been threatening and could confirm.

(3) MEMORIAL DAY disappointed somewhat last time when blowing. She will have no problem with the extra distance and deserves another chance.

(13) IMPERSONATION and (16) THREE STRANDS are improving and could challenge.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) KARANGETANG will try and get a lead over the minimum distance but (1) SWING UPON A STAR, first time on this short trip, will be catching late.

(4) HIGHEST HONOUR comes off a long break. May need it.

(5) MANDALAY just got off the mark. Can make the trifecta.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) TOFFAS is having his peak run and rates the one to beat. Also ripe and ready is (1) THUNDERSTONE but he has to concede 5kg. May battle a bit.

(8) FUTUREWOLFF touched (7) ROSY LEMON off last time but the latter is 1kg better off.

(2) ROLL OVER REDROVER won well at his second start but the form has yet to be franked.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) IN CAHOOTS bounced back to his best last time and the combo could go in again. However, he meets (9) GILDA GRAY on 8½kg worse terms for 7¼ lengths. Also, he has yet to win over the 1,600m trip.

(2) ADMIRALTY ARCH and (3) BURMESE TIARA are serious contenders for trifecta money.



Race 5 (2,400m)

Tricky. (4) ARLINGTON ACTION is worse off against (3) WHITE FANG and (8) GREAT AFFAIR but he keeps on winning. He is looking for five successive marathon-distance wins on the trot but it will be difficult.

(10) FLYING FIRST CLASS is fancied. Watch the form.

(5) CAPTAIN CHORUS and (11) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE could pull it off.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) INSATIABLE finished a neck ahead of (4) ROSE FOR TRIPPI (won subsequently) recently and is 9½kg better off. However, the latter needed that run and found traffic problems then.

Stablemates (1) REMEMBER WHEN and (3) BIG EYED GIRL could upset calculations.



Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) IN THE ETHER and (7) BEADED GOWN are hard to split on their recent meeting, but the latter was hampered enough to turn it around.

(10) BIG CITY GIRL is finding form and could show up.

(8) QUICK RUN is back to best and could go in again.



Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) METEORIC should make a bold bid. But, if covered early, her task could be easier.

(1) COOL WINTER was disappointing last start, but could bounce back.

(3) PINCH HIT is running well and could challenge.

(9) BACK TO BASICS is improving again and deserves respect.