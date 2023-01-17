California Deeply gunning for quick hat-trick
Race 1 (1,650M)
4 Glorious Lover needs a lot to go his way but he has the ability to score in this grade over this distance. The strong booking of the in-form Karis Teetan warrants consideration, especially from an ideal draw in Class 5.
3 Concerto also steps down in grade. He is better than his record suggests. He also has the ideal booking of Silvestre de Sousa and is worth supporting at a price.
2 Blustitch makes the dip to Class 5. His trials have been sound and it would not surprise to see improvement against this lot.
9 Fortune Master did not finish far behind the winners in four starts this term. He was fourth at his penultimate start. One for value hunters.
Race 2 (1,650M)
9 Jolly Honour is a two-time Class 3 winner racing in Class 5. If he can reproduce his best – which his latest effort seemed to show glimpses of – then he is more than capable of winning. The booking of Hugh Bowman is a bonus.
1 Flash Famous, who scored his sixth success two starts back, is holding his condition. He just needs to offset the tricky draw.
4 Medic Elite is racing well and is capable of turning his last-start failure around.
5 Our Creed regularly catches the eye of top riders in Hong Kong. He is drawn well and must have decent each-way claims.
Race 3 (2,200M)
7 Winning Steps had much more to offer last start than what he was able to produce. He still managed to finish a solid sixth. From an inside draw, with de Sousa up, more is expected of the four-year-old.
6 Vincy is consistent and drawn ideally. He can take up a nice position here.
10 Management Folks broke through impressively last time. The wide draw is a concern but Zac Purton’s booking is not.
9 Sunny Baby is another last-start winner who is capable of backing up with the big drop in weight for going up a class.
Race 4 (1,200M)
8 King Of The Court has the ability and he returns following a setback in 2022. He has since trialled well and looks well placed to return a winner, as long as he can overcome the awkward draw.
6 Island Surprise is in form and will perform once more. De Sousa hops up and he must be kept safe.
4 Faribault is chasing back-to-back wins. Gate 1 will afford him every opportunity.
11 Flying On The Turf steps up in grade but pairs up again with Purton. Expect a bold run.
Race 5 (1,200M)
3 Flaming Passion closed off well last start. He might get a race to suit, especially with Teetan sticking aboard. The in-form Mauritian rider knows the horse well.
12 Noir Rider can lead. He might be worth taking a chance on at a price, especially as he knows how to lead and win at Happy Valley.
1 Sugar Sugar is classy and suited in this grade and at this course. Expect vast improvement from him returning to Happy Valley.
2 Rattan Kingdom is after a hat-trick. He can figure again.
Race 6 (1,650M)
2 Villa Fionn was interfered with late last start but he still managed to close off for a competitive fourth. Expect him to be ridden for luck at the rear once more, but his closing speed – especially in Class 4 – is strong enough to win.
8 Young Life Forever roared home last start. He took a liking to the course and distance and bears watching again.
11 Theta Hedge is ticking along. He won well two runs back and has proven competitive in this grade.
3 Viva Popcorn notched his fourth victory last start. Remaining in Class 4, he can make his presence felt despite picking up 6lb (2.72kg).
Race 7 (1,650M)
12 Samarkand is better than his form suggests. With the use of 10lb-claiming apprentice Angus Chung, chances are they are planning on rolling forward. He could take a bit of reeling in, as he did his best racing in Australia from the front.
3 Zone D has the ideal draw and is racing well. Purton hops up once more and the pair are favoured from Gate 2.
6 Happy Daily missed narrowly last time. He is in sound condition.
11 Master Tornado can improve over this trip. An each-way chance.
Race 8 (1,000M)
2 California Deeply is a super impressive prospect. He appears well placed to notch a hat-trick, especially after a sound trial effort at Sha Tin. Jockey Luke Ferraris, who rode him to his last-start victory, will still be aboard. The horse won second-up with Matthew Chadwick astride.
4 Gorgeous Vitality should improve second-up from the break. Purton sticks aboard which adds confidence regarding his chances.
3 Harmony N Blessed would have preferred an inside draw but, nevertheless, should prove competitive. His latest trial was eye-catching. Good each-way proposition.
5 Pretty Queen Prawn has a few more points to climb. Next best and likely to show decent odds.
*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
