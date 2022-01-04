California Rad in suitable race

The Tony Cruz-trained California Rad has been running well in strong races. With luck, this Class 2 contest looks suitable. His form around Trillion Win, Fantastic Way and Fantastic Treasure reads well for this.

Here's a form analysis of Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley):

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 Smiling City is competitive in this grade. He is race-fit to win. Gate 2 gives him his chance under the in-form Blake Shinn.

8 Bulletproof pairs favourably with Karis Teetan. Gate 4 helps him and he rates as a leading player off the back of a strong course-and-distance win last term.

1 A La King is a two-time winner in this grade. He receives a welcome step back to Class 4. Expect sharp improvement.

5 Super Red Dragon is better than his record suggests. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Sight Hero is in his career-best form. He is unlucky not to be at least a two-time winner from his past three starts. Expect another big performance from him, especially with Teetan up.

2 Rewarding Together has his fair share of ability. He still has not shown his best in Hong Kong but has drawn well.

8 Mega Bonus is chasing back-to-back wins. He just needs to overcome the wide ally.

6 Charming Steed has made an immediate impact in Hong Kong. He lacks experience but is coming to hand very quickly.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Toronado Phantom looked red-hot in his latest trial on the dirt. He steps back in trip, which looks a positive. His pairing with Joao Moreira is also ideal.

10 Happy Gathering is competitive in his spot. The light weight suits. It would not surprise to see him bounce back to winning ways.

1 My Ecstatic appears to have found his mark. Class 4 and the inside gate favours him.

3 Xponential is nothing short of consistent. He has claims.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

5 Savvy Nine is after back-to-back wins. He slots in light – as does the majority of the field. But he should be ready to perform at his optimum.

6 Zebrowski is coming to hand very quickly. He is a one-time winner, whose ascent up the handicap looks far from over.

3 Fast Most Furious is in solid form. He has drawn favourably.

1 Ka Ying Star is the class runner. Expect he will look the winner at some stage.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

9 Chater Pins is closing in on his first win. The wide gate makes it tricky but, if he can offset this early on, he should get his chance. His run two starts ago over the course and distance was impressive.

3 Dr Winning is after back-to-back wins. The inside gate suits and he remains in this grade which is a big plus.

11 Viva Popcorn closed in nicely last time. With Moreira sticking aboard, he warrants respect.

2 Viva Hunter won well last start and is capable of performing at a similar level once more.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 Decisive Twelve is a seriously talented sprinter. The return to 1,200m is a big positive. The slight concern is the top weight but he has a significant class edge on a number of these.

6 A Smile Like Yours is in sublime form. He already has four wins this season, including his last two starts.

3 Astrologer surprised two starts ago at 133-1. He has his fair share of ability.

4 Stock Legend has drawn well and looks ready to bounce back.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 California Rad is better than his record suggests. He has been running well in strong races. With luck, this contest looks suitable. His form around Trillion Win, Fantastic Way and Fantastic Treasure reads well for this.

3 Kurpany is a smart racer in his spot, especially over this course and distance.

8 Igniting is after back-to-back wins. Expect he rolls forward and gets his chance.

9 Shining Gem has ability. He will be finishing fast from out wide under Derek Leung. He is the value runner and might be worth an each-way specking.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 Excellent Chariot was awfully unlucky last start but should be able to put his best foot forward. With a clean run, he can get the job done. Strong booking of Teetan signals intent.

8 Special M has his fair share of ability. Expect he can bounce back. His win two starts ago was strong.

2 Jolly Good Heart should roll forward from the outside draw and find the front. He will look the winner for a long way.

4 You’remyeverything scored a sublime win on debut in Hong Kong. Still, he has raced fairly since then and Moreira’s booking commands respect.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

9 Cinquante Cinq could not get a crack at them from out wide first-up. Suspect he can use the inside gate to his advantage and bounce back from that poor showing. He is better than that and crack apprentice jockey Jerry Chau’s booking commands respect.

2 Champion Dragon is closing in on a first win. He has done well since his arrival in Hong Kong.

3 Savvy Kingman will roll forward and make a play for this contest. He is a tough on-pacer who should run this field along.

1 Tianchi Monster stays in Class 3. He has top weight to deal with but Moreira’s retention is ideal.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club