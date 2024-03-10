California Spangle Dubai-bound after victory

Jockey Brenton Avdulla celebrating on the Tony Cruz-trained California Spangle in the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin Racecourse on March 10. His mount led all the way.

HONG KONG - Trainer Tony Cruz dedicated California Spangle’s victory in the HK$13 million (S$2.2 million) Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin on March 10 to late owner Howard Liang.

He also praised Brenton Avdulla’s “perfect” ride on the stable flagbearer.

Unplaced at his previous four runs, California Spangle reprised his best form under Avdulla, who claimed his first Hong Kong Group 1 with a brilliant front-running ride.

He beat a charging Galaxy Patch by a length. Red Lion was third, a nose further away.

Allowed to saunter through the first 600m in 36.26sec, California Spangle gradually upped the tempo in covering the final 800m in 45.92sec to have his main rivals, including Beauty Eternal (fourth) and Lucky Sweynesse (fifth), chasing from the home turn.

Challenged late by Galaxy Patch, who had to change course under Karis Teetan to gain a clear run before accelerating powerfully, California Spangle was never under serious threat.

Lucky Sweynesse was taken to the rear by James McDonald, before fanning four-wide on straightening to finish 1½ lengths behind the winner.

Cruz, who previously won the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup with Silent Witness (2005), Egyptian Ra (2009) and Beauty Flash (2011), jubilated in California Spangle’s redemptive triumph.

It was the horse’s first at the elite level since the 2022 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m).

“It (victory) means everything, this horse was very important to the late Howard Liang. He bought the horse and I’m so glad he has won another Group 1,” said Cruz.

“He is the best horse Howard raced and the exciting part of today is that California Spangle had to perform to go to Dubai – and now he’s heading to Dubai and everybody is thrilled about it.

“He had the perfect race today. I think Brenton rode a perfect race. He did exactly what I expected him to do. I’m so happy about that. We’re going to Dubai now and Brenton is going to ride him in Dubai.”

Cruz has been invited to run California Spangle in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) at Meydan Racecourse on March 30.

Avdulla, who boasts 13 Group 1 victories in Australia, exulted in his most significant Hong Kong win.

“I was able to get a controlled gallop. Probably on the ground everyone was a fraction reserved, but he just enjoyed it,” he said, referring to the steady rain which fell during the meeting.

“He galloped along at a nice tempo and he gave a good kick for me.

“I came here in May with an expectation of probably doing 10 weeks and go home. Even though I only had the three winners, I started to build a bit of relations at the end (of last season) and really enjoyed the racing and spending time with my family.

“I was confident that, given an opportunity, I could succeed here. I rode a winner for Tony at the beginning of the season and then I was quiet for a bit. But, then I had a four-timer and Group 2 win for John (Size).

“All the hard work pays off and like anything, with an opportunity, I always thought I was good enough to capitalise and today shows that.”

Avdulla and Cruz shared a double with the earlier success of Smart Beauty.

Pierre Ng reached the 50-win milestone when Aeroinvincible won the second section of the Class 4 Lung Kong Handicap (1,400m) under Andrea Atzeni. It ended a 31-run of outs for the second-season handler. HKJC