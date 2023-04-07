California Spangle looks a cut above

California Spangle (Zac Purton) denying Hong Kong Horse of the Year Golden Sixty (Vincent Ho) a third Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 11, 2022. He is all class and should be hard to catch in Sunday's Group 2 Chairman's Trophy (1,600m) in Race 9. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,000m)

8 Ka Ying Victory looks to have his fair share of ability, enough to catch the eye of Zac Purton first-up in Hong Kong.

2 Happihood looks very immature, like all of these. Trainer Pierre Ng’s stable is flying – his first season – and it would not surprise to see his charge impress on debut.

5 Kaholo Angel did enough in his trial. He will be thereabouts for trainer Caspar Fownes, who scored a four-timer at Happy Valley.

6 Super Bonus, a stablemate of Happihood, is next in line.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 El Valiente is in the right vein of form to suggest a win is close. He is a course-and-distance winner, who pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman after several consistent runs.

6 Run Run Good did well to score two starts ago. He is holding his condition, but has to overcome a very wide gate.

1 Chiron savoured an overdue first success last time. He gets another sweet draw which gives him every opportunity.

13 Travel Glory has been disappointing of late. Still, the ability is there and he deserves respect.

Race 3 (1,000m)

8 Red Elegance has trialled impressively and gets the services of Purton for his debut. He looks straightforward enough to be winning first-up in Hong Kong.

3 Multisuper has ability. He will likely put himself up on the speed. From there, he gets every opportunity to score a first win.

10 Soaring Pengshan is better than his record suggests. His debut fourth was nothing short of eye-catching.

2 Faribault is next best. He is a three-time winner, including a back-to-back effort

Race 4 (1,800m)

7 Nice Birdie has the runs on the board and is doing enough to suggest he can score. Purton sticks aboard and he has a good draw.

1 Righteous Doctrine is the class runner and knows how to win in this grade and on this surface.

3 Amazing Teens turned in a super effort for second last time. Bowman’s up and he gets every chance.

6 Billionaire Secret is consistent and just needs to offset the tricky draw.

Race 5 (1,600m)

1 Perfetto finds a more than suitable contest. He is the clear on-top pick, especially after a dominant victory two runs back.

3 Smiling Collector rarely runs a bad race and any pace in the race should allow him to finish off fast. The inside gate should see him do next to no work.

9 Bulb Prince mixes his form but the light weight and Karis Teetan’s services are an ideal combination.

4 Publicist has ability. It would not surprise to see him put his best foot forward.

Race 6 (1,000m)

2 We Are Hero continues to improve as he races down the straight with a trio of course-and-distance wins this season. He is proven in this grade and looks well placed.

6 California Deeply is lightly raced but is showing enough ability. He can contend under Vincent Ho.

12 Mayhem makes his debut but appears to be doing everything right in his trials and trackwork. The light weight affords him an opportunity.

3 Atomic Force has found form. It would not surprise to see him kick on with that now.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Happy Golf is chasing back-to-back wins. He has found his feet and can easily carry on with his form from Gate 1 with Bowman up again.

1 Call Me Dandy sprung to form last start. He was impressive that day and should be fighting out the finish for an in-form Matthew Chadwick.

7 Timestorm has the consistency, even if he is yet win. Expect another solid effort.

2 Fast Buck can bounce back under a positive ride from Purton. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,200m) Group 2 Sprint Cup

1 Lucky Sweynesse has the form on the board and is the one they must beat. He is chasing a fourth straight win and there is every chance he gets it.

3 Courier Wonder has shown he is ready to score with the right run with Bowman on board, although this is a tough field.

2 Wellington is holding his condition and will be competitive again.

4 Cordyceps Six is next best. He will mount a challenge.

Race 9 (1,600m) Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy

1 California Spangle is the one to catch. He is still in form and his latest efforts in defeat have been sound, especially against top-liners like Golden Sixty and Lucky Sweynesse. The one to beat over this track and trip.

4 Beauty Joy is a quirky galloper. But, on his day, he has got the class to threaten this group.

6 Running Glory is consistent and still looks to be improving with every outing.

2 Waikuku has the class, wins and runs on the board. He will be fighting out the finish, even if he is getting on with age.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Packing Treadmill is a classy type who still has plenty of rating points left to climb. He is the one to beat as he appears capable of raising the bar even higher.

3 Fantastic Treasure can mix his form but this is definitely his best course and distance.

9 Red Lion can lead under the light weight and can see it through.

1 Circuit Stellar is in form and chases a hat-trick of wins.

Race 11 (1,400m)

1 Winner Method has been racing well enough to suggest that a win is very close. Purton’s presence is a big plus and Gate 1 should see him save ground throughout.

4 Solid Impact is doing everything right this season and was a tidy winner three starts ago. He is holding his condition.

6 Run Run Buddy is chasing a hat-trick. He has continued to improve and only needs to offset the wide draw.

10 Unpresuming is doing little wrong. Next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club