California Spangle sends warning to Golden Sixty

The Tony Cruz-trained California Spangle (Zac Purton) proving too good in the Group 2 Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG - California Spangle remains on target for a pair of blockbuster showdowns with Hong Kong champion Golden Sixty, after eclipsing quality opposition in the HK$5 million (S$908,000) Group 2 Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy Handicap over 1,600m on Sunday.

Perfectly rated in the lead by champion jockey Zac Purton, the Tony Cruz-trained rising star cruised through the first 800m in 47.78 seconds, after crossing in from barrier 12 in the field of 14.

He then surged home in 45.63sec to comfortably resist Tourbillon Diamond (second) and Savvy Nine (third) in 1:33.41.

Group 1 winners Panfield, Waikuku and Russian Emperor were having their first start in the 2022/23 season and they finished ninth, 11th and 12th respectively.

California Spangle is now looking ahead to a probable clash with wonder horse Golden Sixty and BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) winner Romantic Warrior in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin Nov 20.

But Purton said California Spangle would need to improve to upstage Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 11.

“California Spangle’s won the race comfortably today. But, if he’s going to go up against Golden Sixty, he probably wants to go a little bit better than he has today,” said the Australian, who has won all three of Hong Kong’s Group races this season.

“But it was still a very good performance, he carried a bit of weight (133lb or 60.45kg), so let’s see when we get to next start and we get a little bit of an allowance off him (Golden Sixty) and then the big day will be in December,”

“It’s very exciting. Golden Sixty has been our champ for a few seasons now and he is for a reason.

“He doesn’t lose very often – and he beat us last time we measured up against him.

“I think he’s still probably got the edge on us, but we’re improving and we look forward to the battle.”

It was California Spangle’s eighth victory in 12 starts.

Cruz believes his BMW Hong Kong Derby runner-up has progressed in the off-season.

“This time he’s a much more professional horse. He’s waiting on the jockey to ask him to go, which is fantastic. He’s still the fastest around, and he can dictate the race,” he said. - HKJC