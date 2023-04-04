Call Me Master can call the shots in Race

Race 1 (1,450m)

(3) I’M A MAN attracted money in his first appearance in new surroundings. He sported blinkers, which may not have helped and pulled up not striding out. He could have come on.

(2) SILVER TUDOR, who was third on debut over 1,200m, enjoyed the step up to this distance last time and finished fourth. He should not be far behind.

(1) GIOCATORE is doing better and could get into the action.

(6) GOING GLOBAL showed marked improvement last time and could get into the money.

(10) TIME TO THE MOON can improve on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Six of the 10 runners are debutantes. Watch the betting, especially on (8) NAKA ISLAND and (7) MOVING IN.

However, they will have to beat (6) MISS SHAIVI, who enjoyed the longer trip and jumps from pole position, and (5) MARY’S GREENLIGHT, who eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced. Mary’s Greenlight will relish the extra distance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(8) ZINOVI and (5) LINKIN NAVIGATOR should get close on collateral form on the American Graffiti form line and the extra 200m would not bother them.

There are two first-timers who could upset them – (1) DREAMLAND and (7) WE ARE THE LOGANS. Watch the money.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(10) PLATINA PRINCESS drifted in the betting on debut. She showed inexperience but ran on smartly to finish second over 1,200m. She will come on heaps and the longer race will suit. The one to beat.

(2) POWERS THAT BE and (5) SOUTHERN STYLE could be the likely challengers on their recent form.

(4) EFFICIENT TRADER found problems last time. Deserves another chance.

(3) AZUCAR needed her last run but has drawn wide. Can include in exotic permutations.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) TULIP TREE is bang in form and loves this track, where she has won four from five starts, including one over this distance.

However, she gives chunks of weight to (3) UNCONDITIONAL LOVE, (4) QUEEN OF SMOKE (not striding last time) and (5) GREEK MISS (problems last time) and should be tested.

(6) SISTER LIGHT comes into the picture on a good second in the Jacaranda.

(2) BLACK SILVER and (9) ESCAPE ARTIST could earn some minor money.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) ELEMBEE has most scope for improvement but has a wide draw to overcome.

(5) LET’S CRUISE was beaten narrowly last time but could make amends from pole position.

(6) KWAZZI’S LADY comes off a second win and could go on.

(1) MEMORIAL DAY will have the run of the race, but (7) ISLAND BEAUTY should not be far behind.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) CALL ME MASTER is the “safe” horse. He will be catching late and grab them.

(4) GO FLICHITY won her only try at this track but that was over 2,600m. She could still have a say.

(5) OYSTER KING is a trier and cannot be ignored for money.

(8) WILD FOREVER comes off a maiden win and looks to have scope for improvement.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) NETTLETON could be anything. She was backed on debut and the win was never in doubt.

(2) METEORIC impressed in his penultimate start. His last-start disappointing run can be ignored.

(3) LOLLAPALOOZA and (5) PERMESSO AVANTI are doing well and should be seriously considered for the trifecta.

(7) GREAT TIMES is looking for some minor money.