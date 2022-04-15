Campione can lead all the way

RACE 1 (1,400M)

3 Dragon Baby is favoured down in grade. He has The Magic Man Joao Moreira up from the good gate against this group. He was a winner in Class 4.

5 Seize The Spirit is racing well. He is a threat.

4 Red Brick Fighter also makes the class drop. Zac Purton hops up after a lacklustre effort last time. He can make sharp improvement.

10 Mission Smart is favourably drawn in Gate 3. He will shoot close to the speed from the draw.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 E Brother turned his form around to finish second last time. He has come to hand, although it took a bit of time. From Gate 5, he gets his chance to score.

3 Colourful Prince is stepping out on debut after he was withdrawn last time. Having shown plenty of quality in his trials, he is expected to figure first-up.

2 Utopia Life is returning to the turf, where he has been competitive. He has claims.

11 Wisdom Patch pairs favourably with Moreira. He has an advantage with no weight on his back.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

9 Super Highway has struggled to transfer his trial form to the races. He arrived with plenty of expectations, but has failed in three starts. From Gate 1, perhaps he can roll forward and give this lot something to catch.

1 Lucky Gold has progressed. He is stepping back in grade and his pairing with Purton for the first time commands respect.

8 King Of The Court is better than his record suggests. Keep safe.

13 Stunning Impact gets Moreira and a light weight. He has a powerful finish when asked.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Gallant Hero soared from the back last time. He has a powerful turn of foot and looks capable of capitalising on an expected hot tempo.

3 Smiling Collector won well on debut. He gets around a bend again and should get the dream run throughout under Keith Yeung.

5 California Vanes reversed his form in his last start to finish second. He held on bravely while trying to make all the running. He can take another step forward.

1 Prosecco has taken time to acclimatise. Still, he has claims. He made significant improvement after stepping down in grade.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

2 Looking Cool has improved by leaps and bounds. He looks ready to carry on with it, especially with Purton up for the first time. He is also drawn favourably. The dip to Class 4 also looks incredibly ideal.

7 Right As Rain is a talented horse with a strong finish. He is improving with each start.

11 Eevee is doing everything right except win. He can be competitive.

10 Sunny Delight slots in light and is better than his record suggests. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

7 Infinite Power should get the run of the race. He should find the front with ease from Gate 4 and take a stack of running down.

4 Apache Pass is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He has remained in form and is favoured on the dirt under these conditions.

3 Turin Redstar has class. He knows what it is all about. In the right spot, he is a big threat.

8 Romantic Combo boasts a powerful finish. The light weight helps.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 Flying Season is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has class and appears to have a bit on this field. The only hindrance is getting around a bend. But he has been a different horse since wearing blinkers.

2 Run Run Cool is chasing back-to-back wins. He finally got off the mark last time – and did so with arrogance.

5 Trader is racing well. He can figure from Gate 4.

10 Savvy Delight won well in his last start for the first time. It would not surprise to see him go on with it again after finally piecing it together.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

12 Sun Of Makfi is closing in on his first win. He has finished second in his last two starts. It could well be a case of third-time lucky. The inside draw is a plus on the dirt.

9 Blotting Paper is also looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. Purton hops up and it would not surprise to see him try and make all the running. He has done so before.

4 Mission Bravo is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He could have to do a stack of work from the wide gate. If he manages to cross the field, he has a chance.

1 Fast Pace is on the quick back-up. He ran fourth only on Wednesday night. But do not discount.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Campione should roll to the front and try to make all the running, like he did last time. He has got a bit of class and he just needs to offset Gate 12 to be a factor.

11 Magic Supreme is in superb form this term. He slots in light and, with the right run from the positive gate, he can strike.

8 Like That is chasing a hat-trick of wins. Although he is in good form, this is not easy.

7 Lightning Bolt was narrowly beaten by Like That last time. He is lightly raced but appears to have plenty of upside.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 Harmony Win Win gets his chance with no weight on his back. He has been racing well and just might catch this group at the right time. Lyle Hewitson gets on well with him.

3 Sauvestre finally got off the mark two starts ago. He has shown his quality this term and is favoured from Gate 3.

4 Super Dynamite got off the mark last time. He has taken his time but has figured what it is all about in Hong Kong.

7 Super Winner will likely lead and look the winner at some stage. He finished second in his last two starts.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club