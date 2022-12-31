Canadian Summer is fitter and well weighted

Race 1 (1,600m)

(7) LUCKY MISS is always game and has been racing against stronger rivals. The filly can break the stable’s drought.

(4) IMBEWU has improved in two recent starts on turf, also against tougher opposition. Big chance.

(8) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM is stepping up in trip and looks primed. She is a bright prospect.

(6) DEVILS AND DUST looks to have a strong chance to finish in the money again.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) KHANYISA INDLELA is back over what could be a suitable distance. He is comfortable on turf and, from a good draw, should run a big race.

(2) BEND THE RULES has been knocking hard on the door. The gelding ran a fair third against much stronger rivals last start and should do better.

(11) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN is lightly raced and made a smart handicap debut at only his third start. The weight and draw are against him, but the extra distance should suit.

(8) TEICHMAN is in a good space recently but has jumped in the handicap. He likes this course.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) CAPTAIN CASEY has some smart form in good company and looks well weighted. The last-start winner looks the one to beat.

(1) PYROMANIAC is raiding from Gauteng, where his last start was in the Group 1 Summer Cup. He is much more at home over this trip and, from a good draw, has a strong chance despite humping 60kg.

(2) FATHER’S FROST has come on well since returning from a long break. He is stepping up in distance and has a light weight. He can surprise at decent odds.

(8) MR GONZALES seldom runs a bad race and has been in good form over 200m shorter. This is his third run after a break.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) CANADIAN SUMMER was just short of a run when runner-up at her last start. Well weighted, she should make a winning bid.

(7) SOUND OF WARNING is useful and found her best form when scoring over 1,450m last time. Stepping up in trip, she must rate a strong chance.

(3) MACARA is going over her best course and distance. She is back from a short break and should be fresh enough to be at her best.

(1) TOP ME UP HOLLY is always game and goes well over this trip. But most of her recent form has been on the Polytrack.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) FAMILY FAVOURITE has the best draw. Nabbed close home at her last two starts, she should make a bold bid.

(4) RASPBERRY BERET had the worst draw in soft ground last start. But she won well on this course at her penultimate outing and now has a much better barrier.

(5) YOU DESERVE IT is seldom too far back and her best recent effort has been on turf. The extra 200m should suit. Looks a good each-way proposition.

(14) DANSE MILORD has the worst draw but has improved with a rating drop. She looks competitive again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) DOUBLE MARTINI has the plum draw and goes very well on this course. He has a useful claiming apprentice in the saddle.

(9) MAXIUMUS is at home on both surfaces and his recent form is hard to fault. He comes from an in-form stable.

(4) CAMORA finished close to Maxiumus in their last couple of meetings and there should not be much between them again. Camora is slightly better off at the weights and is drawn favourably.

(7) PRINCE VIHAAN is starting to realise the early potential he showed. He is a strong front runner but his best recent form has been on the Polytrack.