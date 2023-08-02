Candy Town can win second-up

Race 1 (1,250m)

(7) BOOGIEFIED justified strong market support on debut by finishing an encouraging second over 1,000m and, with the benefit of that experience, could improve to go one better.

(2) KING VISERYS and (4) IN THE BAG are also likely to improve with an introductory outing under the belt. There are, however, a number of well-bred newcomers, and any one of them could pose a bigger threat – watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(7) SUN SPECTACULAR confirmed the promise of her debut third by finishing closer to the winner (albeit in fourth) last time and she ought to open her account with progress expected.

(6) NORDIC QUEST was ahead of (5) PRINCESS IZZY over 1,000m on debut and should confirm that form, although both are expected to improve over this trip with the benefit of a run.

(4) CABARET is bred to be better than what she showed on debut and cannot be written off just yet. Watch the betting with regards to the newcomers.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(5) CANDY TOWN will be wiser to the task after an encouraging introduction and does not need to improve a great deal to open her account.

(8) LADY MAJORCA and (9) WITBLITS have the form and experience to get involved although (3) LOOK FORWARD could pose a bigger threat. She would not be winning out of turn.

(2) HANGING ROCK will be competitive, too, if taking her place in the line-up.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) PORQUE TE VAS beat (7) WHERE’S THE PARTY at level weights last time and ought to confirm the form of that meeting on these terms, with the latter 0.5kg worse off this time after having won subsequently.

(2) CIOLLUM’S DELIGHT, (4) SILVER SCREEN and (6) MUSICAL ARTS should get closer on these revised terms.

Unexposed (3) WINTER RAINFALL made a winning reappearance last month. Open to any amount of improvement, so could have the measure of them all.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT and (2) WINDRUNNER have benefitted from the step-up to this trip recently and are likely to make further improvement, so could fight it out.

(10) GO LIKE FLO has a wide draw to contend with but boasts both the form and experience to be competitive.

(5) CHARLENE and (9) GREEN ISLE would have tightened up after a comeback outing and should have more to offer.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Good race. Improving last-start winners (7) KAMAKAZI and (3) AMONG THE CLOUDS will be tested but could prove up to it. The latter was impressive when coming from a long way back to win over 1,200m, so is likely to appreciate this step-up in distance.

(8) SEEKING PEACE would be deserving but is vulnerable to those less-exposed rivals.

(2) CATTALEYA and (9) AIR OF ROYALTY are dangerous off their current marks.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(2) KIMBALL O’HARA and (3) CAPTIVE MOON are closely matched but it could pay to side with the former on a more favourable starting position.

(8) CHARLIE MALONE ought to be competitive if he takes his place here.

(7) UNIQUE POWER and (9) TOUREIRO are not discounted returning from a layoff – watch the betting.