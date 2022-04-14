Cape Bouquet looks ripe for the picking

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) EARL OF CARDIGAN was not striding out last time. If problem free this time, he could score.

(2) INTEGRATE and (3) FORGOTTEN TIME appear best of the other raced runners and are looking to challenge.

(11) VICTORY OF DUBAI is a newcomer to watch. Respect any money on him.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) IN THE ETHER has been running close-up and could escape the maiden ranks in a mediocre field.

(3) LA BANQUIERE looks the danger but is not going to Hollywood.

(2) SPECIAL PLEA needed her last run. She also pulled up lame. If problem free, she could get into the mix. The rest are looking for the quartet money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) MERCURIAL JET has finished ahead of (1) LADY OSIER. Lady Osier appears to have come on. The blinkers are now on Mercurial Jet.

(3) MON TRESOR is improving and could get into the placings.

(5) KISS TO DREAM is having her peak run and could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) TRIPLE DECKER and (11) SUGAR BEACH come off a rest and are racing as geldings for the first time. They are sure to win races. Watch the betting.

(1) MIKE THE PILOT has had his chances before and could capitalise if Triple Decker and Sugar Beach are not at their best.

(5) BIG FIVE has a chance if not giving away too much at the start.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) CAPE BOUQUET should be ripe and rates as the one to beat.

(8) MANSOORIYA should have improved and is crying out for this trip.

(9) VAGUELY FAMILIAR, her stablemate, is coming off a rest and could improve more.

(3) ELUSIVE ROCKET should enjoy the drop in distance.

(6) GIRL SCOUT needed her last run and will come on.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(12) POSITIVE ATTITUDE is returning as a gelding after a rest. He is not tackling a strong field. If near ready, he could take the honours despite the wide draw.

(2) CHASING MAVERICKS was not far ahead of stablemate (4) GRAND ESCAPE in both recent meetings and could again have the advantage.

(5) GIMME A DREAM could challenge but has a wide draw.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) DOUBLE MAGIC is improving but could be troubled by a breathing problem. He finished nicely clear of (9) QUICK RUN, who is sure to get a lot closer with improvement.

(7) FOREVER FREE was rested after showing good improvement. Respect.

(8) TIME SILHOUETTE has improved with blinkers and should not be far off.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) MANDALAY has come on well since sporting blinkers and should go close.

(11) BEADED GOWN, who is coming off a lengthy layoff after disappointing in her second start, is the threat.

(1) FLOREANA ISLAND, (2) BRITISH DIVA, (4) STORMY LASS, (blinkers), (5) LOVE BITE, (6) SMELTING, (7) MYCHANCETODREAM and (10) BATIK are looking for the minor placings.