Cape return will see Warrior keen to do battle

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(1) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL fluffed her lines last time but has the benefit of track experience. Can win. (4) CHILILABOMBWE made an eye-catching debut behind (6) I’LL SLIP AWAY. With natural improvement, she should make her presence felt. I’ll Slip Away was unlucky when a close third and could have more to offer over further.

(7) GIMME’S LASSIE was runner-up in both starts and would not be winning out of turn.

(11) ALLENDE was not beaten far on debut and could pose a threat.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) LIGHT SPEED followed up his maiden win over this trip with another victory in the Grade 3 Langerman. He is likely to have even more to offer as a three-year-old, so rates as the one to beat.

Stablemate (7) TOTHEMOONANDBACK is held on that form but is 3kg better off. He is open to improvement after being gelded. Last-start winner (5) SCALINI is progressive and is capable of posing a threat with further improvement expected over this trip.

(2) BARATHEON and (4) SERVICE ACE will keep their younger rivals honest.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(12) RELEASE ME was second on debut but is awkwardly drawn. He will need things to go his way if he is to go one better.

(13) BULLITT and (14) CHARLIE MALONE have the form and experience to pose as threats. But they are also drawn wide and will need luck.

(4) NOT IN DOUBT has the benefit of an inside gate and should make his presence felt.

(5) TOUGH TERRAIN and (9) BON BOYAGE have scope to improve.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

The well-bred Dynasty colt (2) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is out of a Bernardini half-sister to former Horse Of The Year Oh Susanna. Market support could speak volumes of his chances on debut.

(8) MAX THE OTTER ran on for second on debut over 1,000m, so this trip and that experience should stand him in good stead.

(13) MASTER JOSH has the form and experience to threaten. But he will need luck from the widest gate.

(3) AUSSENKEHR, (5) FURIE NOCTURNE, (10) WYAG and (11) CAITLYNS BOY have claims after their improved runs.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BENEATH THE MOON beat subsequent winner (12) METAR and renews rivalry on identical terms, so should go well.

(4) ENCHANTED CREEK arrives in good form and is capable of posing a threat, too.

(5) LOVE IS A ROSE also has good form and has more scope, so could improve to have a big say.

Last-start maiden winners (7) LUCY THE PINK and (10) AIR OF ROYALTY improved with blinkers and could also stake a claim.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) MARIA QUEROL finished ahead of (1) FLEETING and (3) PEUT ETRE MOI in two legs of the Fillies’ Winter Series, before fluffing her lines last time. She did, however, have excuses. Her familiar foes Fleeting and Peut Etre Moi have remained consistent and are distance-suited, so they are likely to make their presence felt again.

(7) ACADEMIC GOLD fits a similar profile. Stablemate (9) FUSILLADE will enjoy a return to this distance and has claims, too.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) WARRIOR was not beaten far in a feature on July Day. On form, he should do well on his return to the Cape.

(5) TRIP OF FORTUNE is returning after a rest, during which he was gelded. He is unbeaten over this distance and will be a threat and must be taken seriously.

(6) HYDE PARK can do better than his last start and is ideally suited to this track and trip.

(7) MY BESTIE is holding form and remains consistent at this level. He is in good form, so ought to give his rivals something to fear.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) DIFFERENT FACE has slid to an attractive rating and could make the most of her plum draw.

(3) SONIC BURST was third in a stronger race over 1,200m last time. But she is equally effective over this shorter trip and ought to go well again off a four-point higher mark.

(4) MISS GREENLIGHT, (7) LITTLE MISS PINK and (9) ARCTIC ICE are last-start winners who can follow up under handy weights.

(6) DISTINCTION and (8) PORQUE TE VAS are speedy sorts who may be hard to peg back.

RACE 9 (1,250M)

(1) HEATHCLIFF ran well as a maiden on handicap debut and ought to do so again.

(9) CAPITAINE MAURICE is a maiden too but can make his presence felt.

The trip should suit (3) ON THE ROAD AGAIN and he could be rewarded for his consistency.

(6) MR FROSTIE is closely matched with his rivals and is better off at the weights. He could spring a surprise.

(11) CASTLE TIME and (10) THE HEAT IS ON have more to do after their last-start successes.