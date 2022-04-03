Capetown Beauty goes for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) GRINKOV has run some crackers in the feature races. He could make a sparkling local debut.

(9) WINNING SINGLE has run two seconds and could have bigger fish to fry.

(3) AZTEC WARRIOR was second to the well-supported Gladatorian and has drawn well. Chance.

(10) TWIN STRIKE can be considered for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) AMARANDI was expected to win her last two starts at Greyville but did not. She can open her account from Gate 1 after a rest.

(10) MILKTART acquitted herself well behind more experienced rivals on her Greyville Poly debut. She can only improve.

(8) CINNAMON BLUSH should keep on progressing but is drawn wide.

(9) RUN AGAIN was disappointing over ground last time but could bounce back over the sprint trip.

RACE 3 (1,750M)

The Highveld filly (3) HYDRANGEA was a decent fourth three runs back. She could make a winning local debut.

(1) SEXY SHIRAZ and (10) LA DREAMER stayed on well behind a Highveld male who romped home. The pair could fight it out but Sexy Shiraz is drawn better.

(2) LUCK OF THE IRIS and (4) AMBLE INN have run their best races at this course.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(6) CAPETOWN BEAUTY is on the up and rates as the one to beat in her hat-trick bid.

(3) SIEGE OF ORLEANS has done well since shedding her maiden tag with two good seconds in a row.

(2) SNOW PALACE was holding form before battling wet ground last time. She is overdue.

(1) ELECTRIC SURGE has dropped in the ratings. She can finally score.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI is improving and the form of his feature-race win is proving super strong. There have been four winners from there.

(7) NATIVE TONGUE followed up on some high-class feature form in the Western Cape with a gutsy performance in the Fairview Mile. He is a big chance, too.

(2) PRICELESS RULER needed his last races, which were too short.

(11) GENTLEMAN’S WAGER is also capable of scoring.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) SUPREME QUEST has not let down in the features and was a good fourth in Grade 2 last time.

(3) MERCURY RISING was fourth in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas and has drawn better.

(8) SASHAY AWAY looks to have improved with maturity.

(4) BOLD ACT has beaten Supreme Quest in style before. She is definitely one to watch.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) SUPER EXCITED is the one to watch after his fourth in the Grade 1 SA Classic.

(6) WILLIAM ROBERTSON has beaten Super Excited over the distance and is better than his last two starts over longer trips.

(3) SAFE RETURN is versatile and is in good form. He could take advantage of a decent draw.

(10) WATERBERRY LANE has won some fantastic races and could finish best if ready.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) FULL VELOCITY has high-class form. If she does not mind the drop in trip, she can score.

(6) FAVORITA, who is the best weighted, must be taken seriously.

(11) SEEMYVISION has been a revelation this season. She beat notable males the last time.

(5) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY is better than her last try on the Poly.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(5) LETABA finally showed best form after dropping in the ratings. He can go one better.

(1) CAVALIERI is racing after quite a long layoff. He has run well in stronger races.

(2) CAFE PACIFICA has also dropped in the ratings.

(7) HIGH LEGISLATION showed true form when taken to the front last time and may improve further.