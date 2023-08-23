Capitalise on Public Benefit again in Race 4

Race 1 (1,900m)

(2) FIERY CLIFFS has been disappointing but would not be a surprise winner.

(3) BALLYCOTTON also let her supporters down last time but is capable of making amends.

(1) MORE FOR ME did well when runner-up in her penultimate start. Each-way chance.

(5) SASSY improved last time and can fight out the finish.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(1) PAINITE let his supporters down last time when he lost by a very narrow margin. He should go one better.

(2) WOLFRAM has a couple of lengths to find on Painite but has improved. He can go closer.

(7) SMART MASTER showed improvement last time and looks suited to the longer trip.

(3) MASTER OF DEFENSE is back on the Polytrack and should contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) LAUNCH CODE found only one better on local debut. He should be fitter.

(1) US OPEN is holding form and should contest the finish.

(2) REGAZZO GRANDE is better than his last run would suggest and could finish in the money.

(7) THE CHARIOTEER has not been disgraced in both starts and should fight out the finish.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) PUBLIC BENEFIT looked an unlucky loser of his penultimate start and subsequently made amends. He may well follow up.

(1) HOLLY’S VIEW was unlucky not to win at her penultimate start but disappointed last time.

(2) IDABELLE was an impressive local debut winner and could be ahead of her on merit rating.

(3) DEFINING MOMENT was not disgraced on her local debut and deserves respect.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) LORD MILORI could be better than these rivals if running to his true form.

(2) JASPERO put in a modest effort last time. Clearly, he is capable of winning.

(3) THEN IN FOCUS has been a disappointment in 2023 but he needs to be included in all bets.

(12) SAINT ANASTASIA and (13) UNCLE GEORGE are coming off good runs and are not out of it.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) QUASIMODO is improving with each run. Top chance.

(5) CHERRY ANO has been ultra consistent. Strong each-way chance.

(1) BUSH TRACKER is much improved and will not go down without a fight.

(3) BLONDE ACT let the side down last time but is well suited to this course and distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) PORT LOUIS has been very good on the grass all season and was not disgraced when runner-up behind Perfection on the Polytrack. He can win.

(1) CLIFF TOP seems better suited to this course and distance. Can make amends.

(3) PRINCE OF FIRE is a good sort on his day.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN can normally be seen running home strongly at the finish and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(7) EMPIRE BLUE looked a threat on his handicap debut last time and could have more to offer.

(1) GIMME A DIAMOND quickened nicely to win on local debut and could follow up.

(5) GLOBAL FORCE tries a handicap for the first time and is not out of it.

(10) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT is course-and-distance suited.