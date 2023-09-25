Captain Hindsight eyeing hat-trick in Race 6

Race 1 (2,000m)

(5) BIRTHRIGHT was heavily backed to make a winning comeback after a good sprint debut. But he found one too good. He jumps further up in distance and could make amends.

He finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of (3) KUDZU and should confirm.

Watch any move for stablemate (7) THE OCTAGON, who could improve heaps over the longer trip.

(1) PUERTO PLATA is better than his last run would suggest.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) BREATH OF MAGIC has been threatening with a sequence of on-board runs, culminating with a second placing. He can score.

Just behind him recently was (4) TYSON THE BRAVE, who could be disadvantaged by a wide draw.

(1) TRIP TO STATES is improving with racing and could get into the reckoning.

(2) JUST NUISANCE is also getting close and must be considered.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) PRESLEY, who showed up well on debut, and (6) EMPRESS GAME, who is threatening dangerously, could be looking for further. But, at this stage of their careers, they could fight it out.

(2) GRIFFIN PARK was heavily backed last time but disappointed. Look for improvement.

(3) INAFIX and (7) TOGETHER AGAIN could fight out for the quartet money.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) TAYOOBA and (1) SIBERIAN STEEL look likely to contest the finish. Tayooba was not striding out last time and, despite a wider draw, could get the verdict.

Siberian Steel will have the run of the race and draw first blood.

(3) PENDRAGON should be matching strides up front and could fight on.

(8) IN THE ETHER will be catching late and could grab them.

(6) HAPPY ANALIA has her blinkers removed. One for the quartets.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) MOUNT PILATUS is a debut winner over 1,200m, but is looking for a lot further. If he does not give away too much start, he could grab them late.

But he will have a strong challenger in (2) I AM GIANT, who was impressive last time and enjoys racing fresh.

(3) RED BOMBER and (1) UNZEN are well-above average and could get into the fight for honours.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is bang in form and his fitness could see him complete a hat-trick.

(1) MK’S PRIDE is unbeaten at this course. If he finds true form, he will pose a big threat.

(5) BON VIVANT was not striding out at her last race. If nothing is amiss, the mare could get into the picture.

(8) TEAM GOLD recorded his last win over this course and distance. An each-way chance.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) FUNKY MUSIC was stopped in his bid for four straight wins last Thursday. He went down by four lengths. This is a quick back-up but the field is not overly strong.

(2) RATTLE BAG never got into it after a slow start last time but could get back on track.

(3) MO JIVE was on top of her last time and is 5.5kg better off, so should turn it around.

(6) RAIN OR SHINE (coughing last time) could make the frame.

Race 8 (2,800m)

(2) BATTLEGROUND, (4) BREEZE OVER and (5) AMERICAN GRAYSON should finish close again on their recent meeting. The weights favour Breeze Over slightly, but American Grayson pulled up fatigued then and could get his head in front this time. Battleground has won his last two starts.

All the others are capable of getting into the quartet, especially the consistent (9) COROMANDEL, who is a last-start winner.