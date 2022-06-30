Captain Morisco deserves utmost respect

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BEERENBERG makes the trip from the Western Cape and does look the right one in this line-up. He found only one too good just last week and should go one better.

(2) DAMMI was not disgraced when runner-up on debut, but the quality of that field could be under question.

(4) HORSEY makes his local debut and has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons, so an improved run is on the cards.

(3) FOOT SOLDIER looks the next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) EKORIA was not disgraced when fourth in KwaZulu-Natal last time. She is a decent filly and, unless the trip has taken too much out of her, she should bounce back to score.

(3) DOUBLE DESTINY quickened nicely to win her second start and, although she will probably need further to be seen at her best, she could earn some money.

(5) NO GREATER LOVE has shown promise in her two starts and should be right there at the finish once again.

(6) PINNACLE is distance-suited and could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) GLOBAL MARK ran his best race last time and could be ready to win.

(3) MY LORD AND MASTER looks course-and-distance suited and could surprise.

(4) GREAT MELODY makes his local debut and could improve.

(5) ABSOLU NOIR is better than the last run would suggest and has a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN MORISCO makes his local debut for an in-form trainer and deserves the utmost respect.

(2) AL QAASIM lacks extra very late but is quite capable of earning some more money.

(7) SKIDOO has made the trip from the Western Cape and would not be a surprise winner.

(8) CRUISE CONTROL is clearly talented but has not always shown it. If he does, however, he could be a step quicker than this lot.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) PRETTY BETTY returned to form with a pleasing local debut and, if in the same mood, she can fight out the finish once again.

(2) INTEGRITY remains in good form and should contest the finish.

(3) PHOENIX has been unlucky of late and has a decent winning chance.

(5) IRISH WILLOW and (9) DAME OF FLAMES are also capable of running well and must be given some consideration.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ANCESTRAL PRAYER was not disgraced on local debut and has a winning chance.

(2) KAYC AL is in good form and could finish in the money once again.

(3) MISS MILLSTREAM and (4) TO THE MAX should improve on their most recent runs.

The drop in distance should not be a problem for (7) SONG and she could return to winning form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) GLACIER GOLD has been doing really well for trainer Alan Greeff and has an excellent winning chance.

(11) LA FOLIE DOUCE is coming off a solid win and can follow up.

(2) FLY MY FLAG is decent when in the mood and has done well over this course and distance.

(3) GREEN LIGHT GAL has not won for some time but could earn some money over a course and distance that suits.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) HILARITY looked a little bit unlucky last time. The form of that race has not really stood up but she is clearly on a handicap mark that could allow her to win a local race.

(5) MY AMI BEACH won well on debut and could follow up.

(4) PRINCESS OF WINTER has been a disappointment of late but if she improves may not out of it.

(3) SPARKLING FLAME might need further but could pop up.