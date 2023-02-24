Careless Beuzelin ousted one month 

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has been suspended one month for careless riding, following an inquiry on Wednesday into the fall of apprentice Ibrahim Mamat from Magdalene in Race 4 on Saturday.

After taking evidence from Ibrahim (Magdalene), Manoel Nunes (Healthy Baby), A’Isisuhairi Kasim (Gemilang), Benny Woodworth (Sacred Order), Beuzelin (Star Glory) and Ibrahim’s master, trainer Michael Clements, Beuzelin was found guilty of careless riding in that, near the 800m, he allowed his mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Magdalene, who clipped the heels of Star Glory and fell.

As Beuzelin is engaged to ride at Kranji on Saturday, he will sit out four meetings in March.

Following his fall, Ibrahim spent two nights at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was diagnosed with a cracked sternum and vertebra. Magdalene sustained a back injury and is still under observation.

Clements reported a marginal improvement but said that the filly was still not out of the woods.

In consultation with the vets, Clements will wait a few more days to see if she can be saved.