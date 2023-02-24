 Careless Beuzelin ousted one month , Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Careless Beuzelin ousted one month 

Careless Beuzelin ousted one month 
Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.
Michael Lee
Feb 24, 2023 12:22 am

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has been suspended one month for careless riding, following an inquiry on Wednesday into the fall of apprentice Ibrahim Mamat from Magdalene in Race 4 on Saturday.

After taking evidence from Ibrahim (Magdalene), Manoel Nunes (Healthy Baby), A’Isisuhairi Kasim (Gemilang), Benny Woodworth (Sacred Order), Beuzelin (Star Glory) and Ibrahim’s master, trainer Michael Clements, Beuzelin was found guilty of careless riding in that, near the 800m, he allowed his mount to shift in when insufficiently clear of Magdalene, who clipped the heels of Star Glory and fell.

As Beuzelin is engaged to ride at Kranji on Saturday, he will sit out four meetings in March.

Following his fall, Ibrahim spent two nights at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was diagnosed with a cracked sternum and vertebra. Magdalene sustained a back injury and is still under observation.

Clements reported a marginal improvement but said that the filly was still not out of the woods.

In consultation with the vets, Clements will wait a few more days to see if she can be saved.

Pacific Bao Bei (Wong Chin Chuen) foiling a late assault from Saturno Spring (Marc Lerner) on Jan 23. The Irish-bred is the unanimous pick for all three The Straits Times tipsters for Saturday's meeting.
Racing

Pacific Bao Bwi all set for second win

Related Stories

Writing back on the wall for Charles Dickens

Visitor Pacific Green is a filly going places

Street Of Dreams canters in

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING