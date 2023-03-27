Carriacou is racing in peak form

Race 1 (1,800m)

(6) SOMERSET MAUGHAM comes off a rest after a somewhat disappointing run. If fully wound up, the gelding could take the honours.

He nosed out (7) HAN SOLO over a slightly longer distance on this course and is 2.5kg better off.

(2) NAVY STRENGTH is a definite tierce chance.

(3) HOEDSPRUIT, (1) BARATHEON and (4) MASTER REDOUTE could challenge for a minor cheque.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) ILHA DA MAURICIA has been threatening and could have her consistency rewarded.

But she faces a stiff challenge from (9) CLOUD CHASER, who made vast improvement second-up and holds (2) MISS NEW YORK, (11) YOUCRACKMEUP and (8) ELEODORO on their recent meeting.

(4) FALLO ANCORA is a tierce chance.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) RUN RUDOLPH RUN is knocking on the door. His last-start third was good. He will have the run of the race to exit the maiden ranks.

(8) AUTUMN MOON is running close-up and should produce another genuine effort.

(1) JUST BEFORE DAWN loved the longer trip last time. The little extra distance will suit.

(9) LEGAL CHITCHAT and (12) DONDER STORM have drawn wide but can be considered.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) CARRIACOU scored a deserving victory at his penultimate start and followed up with a narrow third. Having finished ahead of (3) SILENT TRIGGER and (7) GIMME MORE TIME, he should confirm the form.

(4) FUTURE TURN and (6) TOTHEMOONANDBACK should not be far off. But, on Nevada King form line, preference goes to Future Turn.

(1) INSIDE STORY comes off a maiden win and can still improve.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(5) CHOLLIMA, (1) KEEP IT SECRET, (2) STEINBECK, and (3) GLOBAL ALLY finished on top of each other last time. Luck in running could be the decider.

(6) NIGHT RULER won well in soft conditions. He holds most of his rivals on the Royal Watch form line.

This also brings (7) THE FUTURIST into the equation.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) PERFECT TRUST has drawn widest but could grab them late.

(2) ZIPPY OVER has a favourable draw and could get away.

(1) RED SASH must be considered if finding cover and relaxing early on.

(8) METAR is honest and should give another solid performance.

(6) BUSY LIZZIE and (3) PERILLA could renew rivalry and be a threat to the others.