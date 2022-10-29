Carriacou will most likely be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) CARRIACOU has finished close in both starts when second on debut and then fourth. The experience is likely to stand her in good stead. Hard to beat.

(6) RAFIKI (first-time with blinkers) and (10) CIDER HOUSE RULES have shown enough to be competitive, but will they need to improve to really threaten Carriacou.

Watch the betting on newcomer (1) MALINOIS, who need not be special to make his presence felt.

(4) GIMME GORGEOUS, who is having his first start for the Justin Snaith stable since relocating from the Highveld, can be included in the tierce.



RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) FUN ZONE found betting support in a stronger race on her comeback. She should have come on and the step-up in trip will suit.

(4) ECHO OF LIFE improved when following up her maiden win with another success on her handicap debut. She will need to make further progress to defy a six-point penalty to complete a hat-trick.

(2) TREASURE HUNT and (6) PERFECT TRUST finished behind Echo Of Life but are better off at the weights. They should make their presence felt.



RACE 3 (1,400M)

The well-related (2) AFRODITE made the expected improvement second-up. She was running on the best of the rest to finish second behind a promising subsequent winner.

With further progress over this extended trip, the filly could represent the value in the race.

(3) TUSCANY finished a career-best second over this distance last time. She ought to pose a threat in her peak outing.

Newcomer (11) POORLITTLERICHGIRL is bred to be useful. She is one to note, especially if the market is in her favour.

(9) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE and (10) DAISY DUKE could make their presence felt after their improved last start.



RACE 4 (1,800M)

(12) SILVERLINKS has improved with each start. Despite the wide draw, she will prove a tough nut to crack with the step-up in trip.

(10) F EIGHT could fight out the finish with progress and the extended distance.

(11) ROYAL INVITATION was returning from a break when producing a career-best third over a shorter trip last time. Fitter, she must be respected.

(4) MEDLERS TART, (5) BEAU KALA and (6) FALLO ANCORA could complete the minors.



RACE 5 (2,200M)

(2) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS has run well in both starts at a higher level since winning his maiden, finishing ahead of a number of his rivals.

(1) TWICE THE MASTER and (4) KEEP SHINING could be the main threats on the form of a recent meeting.

(3) MISTER MONOCLE and (10) GUY ALEXANDER have shown that they could have more to offer over this distance. They deserve some respect.



RACE 6 (1,200M)

Many with chances in the big field but it could pay to follow the progress of unexposed stablemates (15) HAMMIES HERO and (16) NARINA TROGON. Both were tested in stronger races after their debut victories and ought to fare better with the drop in class and natural improvement. The preference is for Hammies Hero, who ran well behind a progressive subsequent winner.

(11) MASKED VIGILANTE and (7) PASHTUNWALI should keep their rivals honest after finishing in the money in a similar contest last time.



RACE 7 (1,400M)

A good race featuring a number of talented and promising individuals with big-race ambitions.

(6) RUSSIAN ROCK was a creditable fourth on his reappearance in a 1,400m Grade 3 race.

With that run under the belt, he should be competitive on these terms.

(2) SILVER FALCON and (7) WINCHESTER MANSION ought to pose more of a threat with further progress expected on their return from respective layoffs.

KwaZulu-Natal raider (8) KITCHAKAL cannot be easily discounted.