Cash Cove coveting 3-year-old riches

Cash Cove has been a bankable Polytrack commodity so far, but trainer Alwin Tan knows the promising youngster needs to spread his wings if he is to take it to the next level in 2023.

The Charm Spirit three-year-old’s three wins from six starts have come under the all-weather register, the latest when he impressively made all in Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 race (1,100m).

Tan is keen to run the grey flash in the Singapore Three-Year-Old races in 2023, but a prerequisite would be some prowess on turf as well.

The fixtures for next season from April onwards are not out but, as a guide, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) staged in 2022 are turf events.

Some may think Cash Cove is one-dimensional, given his two failed turf attempts at his early Restricted Maiden outings, but Tan begs to differ.

“I’ve never really tested him on turf, except for his first two starts, but he was still green then. I believe he can run well on turf,” said the 2016 Singapore champion trainer.

“He’s still young and improving. I don’t want to put any pressure on him too soon.

“I believe he’s a good horse and I will be aiming him at the Three-Year-Old races next year.”

Tan said he had been fairly bullish about Cash Cove atoning for his last-start defeat in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Oct 2, when he had his first test in open company.

The niggling concern was barrier No. 11, but Cash Cove shrugged that off with a flying start, never to be really challenged all the way to the line thereafter.

“The wide barrier was the only obstacle but I’m glad he’s performed well to give such a result,” said Tan.

“The owners, jockey, myself are very happy. He showed a lot of fighting spirit.”

The jockey was Manoel Nunes, who was at the middle pin of a fabulous five-timer which would propel him to a fourth Singapore title.

After the Brazilian scored aboard Den Of Thieves and Raising Sixty-One in the first two races, Cash Cove capped a quickfire treble, before he completed his haul with Foxship and Qaidoom.

“Cash Cove had a bad barrier but he was able to lead and control the pace,” said Nunes.

“From there, I knew he should win easily. He’s still green, I think he needs gears and a bit more ground.”

Tan also had a mini purple patch by his own standards, when he went on to saddle a double – his second for 2022 – with Revolution ($25) in the last of the 12-race programme, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

“Revolution did go into that race with some edge but he’s had bleeding issues,” said Tan. “That’s why I don’t dare push him too hard. He has maintained his form.

“I have to thank the owners (Falcon Racing) for putting him in my stable. It’s their only horse with me, they never gave up on him.”

The win also brought some cold comfort to Tan after the Unencumbered seven-year-old recently put a hole in his pocket.

Revolution returned with an elevated TCO2 (total carbon dioxide) level – detected through a blood test – after running second at his previous start on Aug 7.

A high TCO2 level indicates the use of alkalising agents which may, in excessive amounts, compromise the welfare of a horse and the integrity of racing by artificially boosting its performance.

Tan lost his appeal against the severity of the $20,000 fine imposed on him, not to mention the $1,125 place stakes he had to return after Revolution was disqualified.

“At least, the two wins on Sunday can help towards paying the fine,” said Tan with a wry smile.

The 2022 season has not been all fun and games for the former Air Force regular, with only 11 winners from 207 runners for a lowly 18th spot in the premiership, but he remains hopeful he can turn the corner in 2023.

“I bought two horses at the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs In Training Sale. One is an All Too Hard colt and the other is a Shooting To Win colt for Cash Cove’s owner, Ivan Neo,” he said.

“Both cost A$25,000 ($22,960) each. They look like nice sorts, I hope they can perform here.

“I will probably buy online from the New Zealand sale because it’s too expensive to travel there.

“It’s been a tough year but my owners understand the situation and still support me. I hope to get new horses next year and, hopefully, more Cash Coves.”