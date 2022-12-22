Cash Cove in fine trim

Cash Cove (Manoel Nunes, on the inside) holding on to beat Blue Idol (outside) by a nose in the third of four trials at Kranji on Thursday morning, with another nose to Pennywise. Helushka (No. 4) was a close fourth.

In the spirit of Christmas, it was jingle all the way for Cash Cove at Kranji on Thursday morning, when he took out the third of four trials.

Ridden by champion hoop Manoel Nunes, Cash Cove won by a whisker, but it was much easier than the margin suggested.

Indeed, he was always in control of things.

Jumping cleanly from the innermost gate, the three-year-old showed his older rivals the way to the first left-hander – and then to the second.

Always on a tight rein and taking the shortest route home, he kept Pennywise and Blue Idol at bay.

A furlong out and there was little to separate the trio.

But, when apprentice Rozlan Nazam made a move on Blue Idol, Cash Cove dug in and prevailed by a nose.

The grey ran the 1,000m trip in 62.62sec.

It was not the fastest of the morning, but it did look like Cash Cove finished off the trial with something left in the tank.

Already a three-time winner from just six starts, Cash Cove was down to contest the trials on Tuesday morning but was taken out by his trainer Alwin Tan.

If you reckoned that there could have been something amiss, banish that thought.

Cash Cove is in fine fettle.

Indeed, the son of Charm Spirit could be even better than the speedster we saw last season.

Then, he had raced away to three smart wins – all over the short and sharp 1,100m trip on the Polytrack.

His appearance and performance at the trials on Thursday was a clear indication that Tan has kept his charge in good order through the three-week break.

So, when we next see him at the races, he should be ready to take off from where he left off.

Beaten by a nostril, Blue Idol also trialled well.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has a lively youngster in his barn and 2023 could see Blue Idol realise his full potential.

Earlier, in the first trial, Red Maned proved too good for his six rivals. He was third on settling but took command at the 600m.

Sun Step, who was having a 1,000m barrier test, and Ablest Ascend, who was at a bleeder’s test, tried to muscle in on the action.

But Red Maned was not intimidated.

Relishing the competition and keeping up a bright gallop, he raced away to take the trial by 3½ lengths.

He clocked 60.75, which was the fastest of the morning.

Trainer Stephen Crutchley, who was behind the gates helping with the loading process, would have been mighty pleased with how the Burgundy four-year-old gelding handled himself.

After all, Red Maned had been sent off as the $26 third pick at his debut on Oct 22 but faded to finish down the course after leading early in the 1,200m contest.

Last time, on Nov 13, Red Maned would have had the Crutchley camp on their feet when he hit the front into the straight.

Alas, his effort fizzled out.

He finished fifth, some five lengths behind the winner Foxship.

Red Maned is better than his two runs seem to suggest.

And, with natural progression, he should put a win on the board sooner rather than later.