Cash Cove right on the money

The Alwin Tan-trained Cash Cove (Manoel Nunes) justifying the $6 favouritism by beating The Shadow in Saturday's $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Hot favourite Cash Cove did not let trainer Alwin Tan and his backers down on Saturday, but not without giving them a few anxious moments.

Competing in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 over the Polytrack 1,100m, the Charm Spirit three-year-old was beaten for speed after being a fraction slow out of the machine.

But the fleet-footed grey was quick to negate that early setback by securing the rails by the 100m mark.

Still, the painless watch hoped by those who had punted him down to $6 favouritism did not quite unfold.

Country Boss (Shafrizal Saleh) and Opunake (Koh Teck Huat) ranged alongside to keep him honest throughout and even came close to levelling up by the home turn.

However, the cream rose to the top as soon as champion jockey Manoel Nunes changed reins and gave Cash Cove a few smacks of the whip.

The fear the “nap of the day” could get rolled was not completely shaken off, when The Shadow (Ibrahim Mamat) and Wecando (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) poked up late.

But Cash Cove held sway to score by a length from The Shadow, with Wecando just missing the runner-up spot by a head.

For most of the 1min 5.62sec Cash Cove took to cover the 1,100m on the Polytrack, doubt did creep into Tan’s mind.

But, at the post-race debrief, the 2016 Singapore champion trainer was a relieved man.

“Coming to the corner, they were chasing him hard and I was a bit stressed,” he said.

“But I believe Nunes did a good job reserving all his energy, especially in the last 300m.

“After all, he’s the driver, so he knows the horse better than anyone else.

“The horse was a bit slow, but Nunes said it was not too bad. He just pushed him up there without too much trouble.

“It looks like a bad habit that he has picked up. He did the same at his last barrier trial.

“Without this, I think he should have won more easily in the end.”

Tan had made it clear that only a convincing win on Saturday would justify pressing on towards the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, which kicks off with the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge (first leg 1,200m) on April 8.

The next step is to nurture some versatility into the exclusively Polytrack four-time winner.

“I’ll now look for a turf race for him to test him out as the Three-Year-Old races are all on turf. I’ll have to discuss with Nunes,” said Tan.

Cash Cove did try turf out at his first two starts, but finished out of the placings, albeit not beaten out of his ground.

Tan will worry about ticking that box another day. For now, he will enjoy unboxing his belated 54th birthday present.

“It was a nice belated birthday present. I turned 54 yesterday,” said the Singaporean.

“It was Black Friday, so in a way, I got lucky one day later.

“The owners are also very happy they won, and with Chinese New Year around the corner, it was a great day of celebration.”