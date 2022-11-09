Cash Cove in the zone for another payday

Cash Cove scoring his first Kranji win under jockey Koh Teck Huat on Aug 7. He won again and ran fourth at his next two starts.

Cash Cove is shaping up to be something really special and – mind the pun – trainer Alwin Tan must surely know that he has a potential “cash cow” in his yard.

Five starts at Kranji and two wins to his credit.

Who would have thought that a NZ$11,000 (S$9,140) purchase at the sales in 2021 could turn out to be such a prolific money spinner?

Indeed, as of now, Cash Cove has won $85,000 plus loose change – and the cash register has not stopped ringing.

And come Sunday, Cash Cove will have his sixth meeting with the starter.

On Tuesday morning, though, his handler sent him for a spot of work on the training track.

With five weeks between his last run and now, Cash Cove must surely have enjoyed that stretch-out and he gobbled up the training track, covering the 600m in a fast 34.3sec.

Kranji’s leading hoop, Manoel Nunes, did the steering. From his perch in the saddle, he would have been mighty pleased with the motor he had under him.

A three-year-old by Charm Spirit, Cash Cove ran fourth at his last start on Oct 2 in that race won by Donna Logan’s Charminton.

Before that, Cash Cove put together a quickfire double.

Both wins came in the space of a month, on Aug 7 and Sep 3, and were also over the short and sharp 1,100m. On both occasions, Cash Cove was always prominent.

Koh Teck Huat rode him when he broke his maiden status in August before handing the reins over to Wong Chin Chuen, who won on him in September.

That maiden win was something special.

Sent out as a $35 chance, Cash Cove made a mess of the start and lost many lengths. However, he made up ground and, when the field straightened, he was already second behind the very competent Luxury Brand.

Turning on the style over the final furlong, he dropped off the $7 favourite to win by ½-ength.

Well schooled by Tan, he showed much improved barrier manners at his next start.

Sent to the front from the get-go in a highly competitive Class 4 event, Cash Cove never surrendered the advantage. He coasted home by more than three lengths on the Polytrack.

“He’s only three, he’s still young. He can improve further,” said Tan.

“I would still like to see him get more qualities before I know for sure how good he is.”

Right now, Cash Cove is “in the zone”. He goes over what seems like his pet trip of 1,100m in the $50,000 Class 4 race on Sunday, and it will not catch anyone by surprise if he makes it another pillar-to-post affair.

Also impressive on the training track were Charminton and the Michael Clements’ pair of Istataba (Vlad Duric) and Fighter.

Sent out together, Istataba and Fighter ran the 600m in 39.3, while Charminton stopped the clock at 38.6.

Already a six-figure earner from just half a dozen starts, Charminton is garnering quite a fan base at Kranji.

And why not? He finished in the money five times from six starts. Three of those were wins and he finished runner-up twice.

Sent off the hot favourite at his last start, he was dealt a bad hand by the gods of racing. He was held up from the 500m to the 400m and never recovered, finishing fifth to Deception.

Charminton is better than that.

He is Logan’s sole representative in an interesting $50,000 Class 4 sprint over the Polytrack 1,200m and looks good enough to make amends for that last-start disappointment.

As for stablemates Fighter and Istataba, they both know what it is like to win at the races and they could be looking at a really bright future.

Since beginning her racing in September 2021, Istataba has put together three wins and four seconds in 12 starts for the Al Rashid Stable.

The gruelling 2,000m of the $50,000 Class 4 race will be a huge test but the four-year-old mare should do well.

If you are wondering how Fighter will handle the 2,000m, fear not.

The five-year-old son of top Japanese sprinter Lord Kanaloa has a big heart. When the going gets tough, he could be the one enjoying himself.