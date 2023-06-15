Cash Out is not about to cash in

The Richard Lim-trained-and-ridden veteran Cash Out winning by more than six lengths from Foxship (Daniel Moor) at his barrier trial on Tuesday. PHOTO: STC

If you think that Cash Out is about to cash in and call it a day any time soon, well, do not hold your breath.

The old boy still has plenty of racing left in those legs of his and he is not about to get bullied by any young upstart.

Take that trial on Tuesday morning. He gave three-year-old Sheng Warrior and four-year-old Foxship a galloping lesson they are not easily going to forget.

And along the way, he also punished seven-year-old Leatherhead.

Like all horses from the Southern Hemisphere, Cash Out will turn 10 on Aug 1.

But that is just a number. He does not know it and, as far as we are concerned, he is a true evergreen.

On a quiet morning which saw just three trials being contested, Cash Out saved the best for last.

Taken out by jockey-turned-trainer Richard Lim, the “Cash Out Show” began when the gates crashed open.

In a flash, he was off and running before opening up a three-length break on the youngster Foxship and Leatherhead. Sheng Warrior was in fourth place.

Clearing the 600m marker and Lim was getting a sedan-chair ride. Cash Out had opened up a six-length break on the pack.

Daniel Moor on Foxship and Manoel Nunes on Leatherhead would soon need a pair of binoculars to keep track of him.

Down the final stretch, the leader was relentless. Lim must have known that he had the trial all neatly sewn up.

So he sat quiet over the final 200m, allowing Cash Out’s momentum to bring him home.

The winning margin was 6½ lengths and his time was 1min 01.67sec.

Not the fastest time of the morning but, then again, Cash Out was not fully extended.

So, the question: What else can we expect next?

Then again, it is not a fair question. Cash Out has already graced us with his presence 86 times.

On eight occasions, he would have heard the cheers ringing out as he trotted into the winner’s stall. And eight other times, he would have tasted the agony of defeat.

By all accounts, he has already done enough.

But the thing is this. Cash Out is not about to cash in.

Twice already, in his last three starts, he has added money to the kitty for finishing fourth.

And we saw at the trials that he can still raise a gallop. Can he bring that form and speed to the races?

We truly hope so. Because especially in these sad and uncertain times, nothing will lift the spirit more than to see a veteran like Cash Out throw in a vintage show.

Earlier in the morning, six-year-old Wealth Elite turned in a good showing when second to Kassab.

Wealth Elite was doing his best work late when powering home to lose out to the winner by a neck.

Yet to show up in a race this season, he was at his third trial in under a month – and possibly his best to date.

In this latest hit-out, Wealth Elite was in last place for almost the entire journey and could only watch as Kassab, the mount of Nunes, and the mare Rocketship (Rozlan Nazam) traded blows up front.

A furlong out and Wealth Elite got into overdrive. Urged on by his rider, he gained on the leaders and quickly separated the leading pair.

A stride or two and he would have caught Kassab. But, by then, Rocketship was a fading third.

It has been nine months since the Brazilian-bred son of Midshipman has greeted the judge. Steven Burridge, who has been churning out some good winners recently, might have a plan.

So, why not we just sit tight and wait until Wealth Elite races? He could be worth a punt.