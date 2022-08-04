Castle Durrow towers above six rivals in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(5) TWICE THE STORM was backed last time but disappointed. He is back over the straight sprint and could make amends.

(6) BURGESS also ran below form last time but is capable of better. This is not a strong field.

(10) VOLTE FACE, (9) HOUSTON and (12) WIND WATER are the first-timers who could pop up.

(4) NORTHERN TUNE is doing better and should have a say.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

Stable companions (1) QUEEN THEODORA and (6) INNER SENSE are coming off long breaks after showing promise. However, if racing fit, they could have a say.

(4) GREGARIOUS GAL, who showed promise on debut by finishing second, should fight for the top honours.

(3) CRITICAL THINKING found support last time but disappointed. The filly deserves another chance.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(3) ATLANTIC CITY nearly surprised last time with blinkers for the first time. Expect a top run.

(1) BIG GUY is improving with racing and will relish the extra distance.

(4) FLAG BEARER has had his chances but could have his consistency rewarded earlier. He is worth noting again.

(2) FLOW FOREVER and (8) TREATY could get into the action for the minor placings.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

On paper, (4) CASTLE DURROW looks the one to beat. She finished nearly a length ahead of (3) GREEK MISS and over four lengths in front of (1) FRANKLIN. She is meeting them on 4.5kg and 3.5kg better terms respectively.

(2) LET THERE BE LIGHT and (5) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY are no slouches and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(3) FLYING FIRST CLASS and (4) LAMBORGHREENI renew rivalry. Flying First Class finished 11/2 lengths in front of his rival over 200m shorter and could confirm. However, at this testing track, it could get very close.

(2) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is not out of it. He was a close second to the above-average Black Thorn at this track and trip.

(5) ARLINGTON ACTION is looking for tierce money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(7) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE is cherry-ripe and looks the one to bat.

(5) OCEAN WARRIOR (blowing last time) and (3) GREEN HAZE (always a trier) are the likely threats. Stable companions (8) OPERA GLASS and (4) ROUGE ALLURE are well-in but there are question marks. Opera Glass is running below her best form, while Rouge Allure has the heart but may not see out the distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) MILL QUEEN and (2) MIDNIGHT GEM are more than capable but are conceding 9kg and 8.5kg respectively to (7) SPECIAL VARIETY, who is starting to mature.

(3) ROHA should be a huge danger. She is holding form but is also giving 5kg to the Ashley Fortune-trained Special Variety.

(6) ROSAPRIMA and (4) SACRED LOTUS are looking for the minor money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(10) BELLA ROSA has everything in her favour. She has pole position, whereas main rivals (1) MAMAQUERA (gives her 6.5kg) and (6) SILVERY BLUE (gives her 2.5kg) have wide draws.

(9) TIMEFORTHAT, who did well after a break, is also drawn wide.

(4) PRINCESS PHILIPPA should not be far off them.

RACE 9 (1,160M)

(2) RIDGE TO REEF gets the nod after after showing steady improvement.

(1) FRONTLINE FIGHTER should not be far off on collateral form.

(6) INTEGRATE won easier than the margin suggested last time and could go in again.

(9) THE GLIDING FISH won second-up and should improve to have another winning shot.