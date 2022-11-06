Catcher puts the money in the Group 3 Ladies’ Purse

HONG KONG - Trainer Frankie Lor will consider aiming Money Catcher at the HK$34 million (S$6.07 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin in December, after the import ended a frustrating string of near-misses with the Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap over 1,800m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Prevailing for the first time at his 13th Hong Kong start under a masterful Silvestre de Sousa ride, Money Catcher belied his reputation as a perennial bridesmaid.

He had accumulated four seconds, four thirds and a fourth before Sunday’s triumph – by tenaciously fending off the favourite Beauty Joy (Zac Purton).

Pointing to the 20lb (9.09kg) weight difference, de Sousa crowned a monumental day with a four-timer, which also enabled the Brazilian to annex the 100-win milestone in Hong Kong.

“Money Catcher was obviously the best handicapped on the day. I was very lucky to pick up that ride with that weight and I thought Ka Ying Star would go on.

“But he didn’t want to do it, so I just went along in front,” said de Sousa, who also scored on Brave Dreams, Turquoise Alpha and Science Patch.

“The horse likes to be there (leading) and I knew, with the weight he was carrying, at the 800m that something (good) would happen.

“I hope this win can build his confidence for next time. He’s had plenty of chances and hasn’t delivered but, today, he had a good handicap.”

Lor will soon decide what path to take with Money Catcher, who finished third in last season’s BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) behind Romantic Warrior.

“Maybe, maybe, but I’ll still have a look over the next few days,” he responded, when asked if the Ferlax gelding would be set for Group 1 duty in December.

“This horse (is) very unlucky, always second, third, fourth. This time, I win the race for the owners. Really happy. We wait for the win for a long time.

“We planned, if no one wanted to lead, we could lead by ourselves. I don’t know, maybe he (Ka Ying Star) jumped a bit slow, that’s why we could lead by ourselves. It was really good for him.”

Beautyverse emerged as a potential Hong Kong Cup contender after trainer Tony Cruz’s newcomer produced a stunning debut victory in the Class 2 Neogence Handicap (1,600m) under Purton.

Cruz indicated the 2023 BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) is the more likely feature target at this stage for the Group 1 South Australian Derby winner. - HKJC