Cavalry answers Derby call late

Daniel Moor guiding Cavalry to a commanding win in a Class 3 race (1,400m) on July 8. Vlad Duric takes the ride in the Singapore Derby.ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

The much-vaunted New Zealand import Cavalry’s Singapore debut on July 8 was always meant to provide some important clues.

First and foremost, the golden question as to whether the King Power Stable’s latest high-profile recruit would live up to his lofty reputation was answered in no uncertain terms.

Known as Tutukaka at his previous racing career, the son of Tavistock and half-brother to Kiwi champion mare Melody Belle blew away his Class 3 rivals in a 1,400m event on July 8.

“It was an impressive win for a first start,” said trainer Michael Clements.

“He had a rails run up the straight, which is a big advantage. He has a long reach in his strides, he’s got a great action.”

The win then begged the next question. To press or not to press him on towards the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on Sunday.

The two weeks in between runs and 400m rise in distance made for unconventional progress given the rushed prep.

But on Wednesday, Cavalry was well and truly among 11 contenders to the third and last leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

“The short prep and two weeks apart are not ideal, but it’s okay,” said Clements

“He had a solid preparation in New Zealand before getting on a plane.

“The step-up in trip is not ideal, but it’s okay. The jump from 1,400m to 1,800m should be no problem for him as he had a good blowout in that race.

“It’s the best situation we’re at with him, considering his short time in Singapore.”

The last query is whether wins in a Taupo Cup (2,000m) and Listed Geelong Classic (2,200m) make his resume glossy enough against Singapore’s best four-year-olds like Golden Monkey, Super Salute and Invincible Tycoon.

“He’s won in Class 3. He’s now going against his own age group over the right distance, he deserves a chance,” said Clements.

“We feel he’s got a really good chance. The run’s brought him on.

“He’s had a couple of easy gallops in between the two runs. He’s bright in himself and has trimmed up a touch in body weight.

“He’s done everything right. He didn’t display any concerns whatsoever.”

With debut winning partner Daniel Moor sticking with his original booking on Tim Fitzsimmons’ Dream Alliance, Clements did not have to go searching high and low for another rider.

“Vlad Duric indicated a few weeks ago he’d like to ride him in the Derby,” said Clements, who combined with the Australian jockey for their one and only Singapore Derby success with Top Knight in 2020.

“As Daniel could not be released from Dream Alliance, I was happy to put Vlad on. He rode the horse in one trial and liked him.”

The Derby is Cavalry’s first pitstop along an ambitious local campaign that comprises the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m), Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) and the ultimate goal, the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

The only potential pitfall was the short lead time since his April arrival, but it was always going to be hard to ignore the fact he was of the right age for such a marquee race.

“You turn four only once. We gave it a go, but he was also brought in for other big races down the road,” said the Zimbabwe-born conditioner.

“Regardless of how he goes in the Derby, I just feel he still has a lot of opportunities in Singapore.”

While the Derby was not cut and dried for Cavalry, Istataba, on the other hand, was always Clements’ Derby trump card even if she ran only fair in the first two legs.

The Argentinian-bred mare ran fourth and sixth respectively in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) and Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

“She didn’t have much luck in the running in the Stewards’ Cup. Things didn’t go Simon’s (Kok) way,” said Clements.

“We’ve put a line through that run. She got held up in the straight and was held back further than we wanted.

“She still ran fair. She’ll be stepping up to 1,800m, she’s proven over that distance and further.

“We’ve kept her ticking over. I’m happy with her form.

“She’s definitely capable of running a good race. She ran fourth to Super Salute in the first leg even when the 1,400m was short of her best.

“She’s had two maintenance gallops since her last run.”